Donald Trump was asked for his thoughts on the engagement and paid his best wishes to the happy couple. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Donald Trump put his dislike of Taylor Swift’s politics to one side in the face of love, wishing the singer and Travis Kelce congratulations on their engagement.

The US president was asked on Tuesday for his thoughts on the pair, who announced with a joint Instagram post that they are set to tie the knot. Mr Trump was asked by the American media for his thoughts. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.” American footballer Kelce and Swift, both 35, have been dating since 2023, and during their courtship, Mr Trump has successfully run for a second term in the White House.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been together for two years. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump and Taylor Swift’s history It has not always been such a smooth relationship between Mr Trump and Swift, however. Ahead of last year’s election, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them." She signed off her post by calling herself "Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to JD Vance calling Democrat politicians a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives".

Trump last year: “I hate Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/5VFxDeLBUj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 26, 2025