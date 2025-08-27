Donald Trump congratulates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on engagement
Donald Trump put his dislike of Taylor Swift’s politics to one side in the face of love, wishing the singer and Travis Kelce congratulations on their engagement.
The US president was asked on Tuesday for his thoughts on the pair, who announced with a joint Instagram post that they are set to tie the knot.
Mr Trump was asked by the American media for his thoughts. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”
American footballer Kelce and Swift, both 35, have been dating since 2023, and during their courtship, Mr Trump has successfully run for a second term in the White House.
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift’s history
It has not always been such a smooth relationship between Mr Trump and Swift, however.
Ahead of last year’s election, she wrote on Instagram: "I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."
She signed off her post by calling herself "Childless Cat Lady,” a reference to JD Vance calling Democrat politicians a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives".
Trump last year: “I hate Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/5VFxDeLBUj— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 26, 2025
Mr Trump responded by posting on Truth Social: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
At one point in 2024, it was reported that one in five Americans believed a conspiracy that Swift was working to help Joe Biden win the election, before the ex-president withdrew from the race.
Earlier this year, Kelce’s American football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, reached the Super Bowl, the climax of the National Football League (NFL) season.
The tight end was loudly booed by fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, the opposing and winning team. Mr Trump took the unusual step of attending the Super Bowl and was said to have been cheered.
Since then, Swift announced on Kelce’s New Heights podcast that she will be releasing a new album called The Life of a Showgirl.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” a post on her Instagram read, in reference to her engagement.
Mr Trump, meanwhile, has previously wished the best of luck to Tiger Woods, the golfer who is now dating his former daughter-in-law, Vanessa.