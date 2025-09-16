The huge convoy that will accompany Trump on UK state visit
President will arrive with large number of staff as well as wife, Melania, and secretary of state Marco Rubio.
Donald Trump will become the first leader to receive a second state visit this week when he visits the UK... And his huge convoy will be in tow.
Preparations are being made on Tuesday in Windsor, where the US President will stay for two nights as part of his Royal welcome from King Charles.
Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to put on a charm offensive to maintain the so-called "special relationship," with reports suggesting that only one in three Brits believes that the pact is alive and well.
Mr Trump had his first state visit in 2019, when he was feted in a grand occasion hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II, and met the then-Prime Minister Theresa May.
This time, he has a packed agenda, complete with processions and fly-pasts, while the two leaders are likely to talk about the situation in the Middle East and
This is who he'll bring with him on his visit, and what his convoy is expected to look like.
What vehicles and officials will Trump bring with him to the UK?
While the final details of Trump's entourage and convoy are yet to be confirmed, some clues can be taken from his first state visit.
During his first term, the US president arrived on the customised Boeing 747-200B aeroplane known as Air Force One - the personal plane given to American presidents.
After touchdown, he will be driven around in The Beast - two identical limousines - along with a motorcade of security and communications vehicles.
All the vehicles are usually flown in on US Air Force transport planes.
Who is he bringing with him?
Trump is expected to bring his wife, Melania Trump, as well as his secretary of state Marco Rubio on his visit.
Though it's not yet known who will be joining the US president, he is expected to bring a number of tech CEOs with him.
Tech giants OpenAI and Nvidia are reportedly planning to unveil billions of dollars of investment into UK data centres when they accompany US President Donald Trump on his state visit next week.
Sam Altman, the boss of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and chipmaker Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang are understood to be working with London-based data centre business Nscale Global Holdings on the project, as first reported by Bloomberg.