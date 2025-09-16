President will arrive with large number of staff as well as wife, Melania, and secretary of state Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump is the first head of state to be afforded two state visits. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Donald Trump will become the first leader to receive a second state visit this week when he visits the UK... And his huge convoy will be in tow.

All the President's men: The motorcade carrying Trump in 2019. Picture: Getty

What vehicles and officials will Trump bring with him to the UK? While the final details of Trump's entourage and convoy are yet to be confirmed, some clues can be taken from his first state visit. During his first term, the US president arrived on the customised Boeing 747-200B aeroplane known as Air Force One - the personal plane given to American presidents. After touchdown, he will be driven around in The Beast - two identical limousines - along with a motorcade of security and communications vehicles. All the vehicles are usually flown in on US Air Force transport planes. Who is he bringing with him? Trump is expected to bring his wife, Melania Trump, as well as his secretary of state Marco Rubio on his visit. Though it's not yet known who will be joining the US president, he is expected to bring a number of tech CEOs with him. Tech giants OpenAI and Nvidia are reportedly planning to unveil billions of dollars of investment into UK data centres when they accompany US President Donald Trump on his state visit next week. Sam Altman, the boss of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and chipmaker Nvidia's chief executive Jensen Huang are understood to be working with London-based data centre business Nscale Global Holdings on the project, as first reported by Bloomberg.