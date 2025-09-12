When is Donald Trump visiting the UK?
Britain prepares for US president to have a historic second state visit this week
Britain is preparing to welcome Donald Trump next week, when the US president makes a historic second state visit.
Listen to this article
Sir Keir Starmer gave the president an invite in February as part of a charm offensive to maintain the "special relationship" between the two nations.
The prime minister has since come under pressure to revoke the invitation after Mr Trump, firstly, held a hostile White House reception with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The US president has since faced further calls to stay away. In July, he visited his Scottish golf resorts and was greeted with signs stating that his Aberdeen club is ‘Twinned with Epstein Island’. Mr Trump was known to be friends with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s but denied he had penned him a bawdy message in a 50th birthday card.
Last week, the Fire Brigades Union said the president's visit comes at a time when the service has been “stretched to breaking point” by cuts and wildfires - and urged Sir Keir to cancel.
Mass protests were seen in London when Mr Trump visited the UK during his first term, and the Metropolitan Police is wary of the amount of resources that manning crowds might take up.
Nonetheless, the visit looks set to go ahead.
Read also: Trump signs the 'largest deal in history' with Japan
Read also: Donald Trump declares US is ending all trade talks with Canada ‘immediately’
When is Donald Trump coming to the UK this year?
Second state visit
For the first time ever, a head of state will be granted a second state visit when Mr Trump returns in September for a bells and whistles tour.
Sir Keir announced that his opposite number will be over from September 17-19 and will be hosted, alongside wife Melania, at Windsor Castle, where he will meet King Charles.
Mr Trump had previously enjoyed a state visit in 2019 and recent precedent has seen a re-elected president have tea with a monarch in their second term, not a fully-fledged function.
“He should expect a warm reception because he really does love Britain. He hugely admires it,” former British ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, has said.
There are no planned visits to the UK beyond this, although Sir Keir and Mr Trump will meet no later than next June when they both attend the G7 conference in France. Both men are also invited to Johannesburg for the G20 meeting in November of this year.
Who is Donald Trump?
Name: Donald John Trump
Age: 79 (born June 14, 1946)
Bio: Real estate developer, television personality, and politician who served as the 45th President of the United States (2017-2021) and is currently the 47th President (inaugurated January 2025). Built a business empire centered around real estate development, hotels, and licensing deals. Hosted The Apprentice TV show from 2004-2015
Political party: Republican Party
Relationships: Married three times - first to Ivana Zelníčková (1977-1992), then to Marla Maples (1993-1999), and currently to Melania Knauss (married 2005)
Children: Five children - Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric (with Ivana); Tiffany (with Marla); and Barron (with Melania)
Net worth: Estimates vary widely, but generally reported to be in the billions. Forbes has estimated it at around $2-3 billion, though Trump has claimed higher figures
Height and weight: Officially listed as 6'3" tall. Weight has been reported at various figures over the years, with official reports typically around 240-250 pounds, around 115kg.