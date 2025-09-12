Britain is preparing to welcome Donald Trump next week, when the US president makes a historic second state visit.

Sir Keir Starmer gave the president an invite in February as part of a charm offensive to maintain the "special relationship" between the two nations.

The prime minister has since come under pressure to revoke the invitation after Mr Trump, firstly, held a hostile White House reception with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The US president has since faced further calls to stay away. In July, he visited his Scottish golf resorts and was greeted with signs stating that his Aberdeen club is ‘Twinned with Epstein Island’. Mr Trump was known to be friends with Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s but denied he had penned him a bawdy message in a 50th birthday card.

Last week, the Fire Brigades Union said the president's visit comes at a time when the service has been “stretched to breaking point” by cuts and wildfires - and urged Sir Keir to cancel.

Mass protests were seen in London when Mr Trump visited the UK during his first term, and the Metropolitan Police is wary of the amount of resources that manning crowds might take up.

Nonetheless, the visit looks set to go ahead.