Nearly half of Americans do not support President Trump's efforts in the Russia-Ukraine peace process, a new poll reveals.

Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago for peace talks.

Thirty percent of respondents in The Economist/YouGov poll said they either “somewhat approve” or “strongly approve” of Mr Trump’s handling of the situation. 20 percent said they were unsure.

When asked about their support for "the way Donald Trump is handling the situation with Russia and Ukraine," 49 percent of those polled said they “somewhat disapprove” or “strongly disapprove.”

"Our meeting was excellent, we covered - somebody would say 95 percent, I don’t know what percent - but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war," Mr Trump said afterwards.

When asked what remained unresolved, Mr Trump said: "I think the land — you’re talking about — some of that land has been taken.

"Some of that land is maybe up for grabs, but it may be taken over the next period of a number of months — and you’re better off making a deal now."

In The Economist/YouGov poll, 27 percent of respondents said that they believed Russia had the upper hand in the conflicrt.

6 percent said they believed Ukraine had the upper hand and 44 percent said neither had the upper hand.

Meanwhile, Twenty-four percent of respondents were unsure which side had the upper hand.