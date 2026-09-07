Donald Trump has unveiled America's new Space Force uniform - designs inspired by a film described as a 'fascist utopia'.

Uploading the images to his Truth Social platform, the US President unveiled the uniform, inspired by 1997 cinematic release Starship Troopers, which many have likened to uniforms worn by SS troops during World War II.

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the showrunner previously revealed that the premise for his film, featuring a Nazi-inspired aesthetic, is based on an “ironic” vision of a “fascist utopia”.

"I decided to make a movie about fascists who aren’t aware of their fascism,” he told The Guardian during a 2022 interview, adding the release had been specifically “about American politics”.

Unveiling the cinematic-inspired designs, Mr Trump revealed the first visualisations of the attire, featuring “space grey”, “midnight black”, “silver grey” and “satin black”.

Read more: Germany's far-right AfD party on track for 'historic' state election win, exit poll shows

Read more: Trump administration renews Supreme Court bid to limit mail-in voting