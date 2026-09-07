Donald Trump unveils US Space Force uniform drawing on Nazi-inspired film described as 'fascist utopia'
The stylised film features outfits 'derived from Nazi Germany' - a cinematic release that the US President has drawn inspiration from for the new space attire
Donald Trump has unveiled America's new Space Force uniform - designs inspired by a film described as a 'fascist utopia'.
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Uploading the images to his Truth Social platform, the US President unveiled the uniform, inspired by 1997 cinematic release Starship Troopers, which many have likened to uniforms worn by SS troops during World War II.
Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the showrunner previously revealed that the premise for his film, featuring a Nazi-inspired aesthetic, is based on an “ironic” vision of a “fascist utopia”.
"I decided to make a movie about fascists who aren’t aware of their fascism,” he told The Guardian during a 2022 interview, adding the release had been specifically “about American politics”.
Unveiling the cinematic-inspired designs, Mr Trump revealed the first visualisations of the attire, featuring “space grey”, “midnight black”, “silver grey” and “satin black”.
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Mr Trump created the US Space Force in 2019, with an Apple TV sitcom of the same name, fronted by comedian Steve Carell, being released within months of its unveiling.
The first renderings, which appear to be AI generated, were posted on Sunday to the US President's Truth Social account.
In its description, the image reveals the designs were “inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform”.
The caption goes on to explain that the uniforms have been “modernised for the guardians of the space domain”.
With the Space Force logo visible on the hat, jacket pocket, lapel, sleeve patches, and epaulettes, the design has marked similarities to Nazi designs seen during WW2.
Following the film's release, one review, penned by the Washington Post in 1997, described the film as having “obvious Nazi fashions”, namely lead actor Neil Patrick Harris's “black shirt, overcoat and SS-style cap”.