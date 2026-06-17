Donald Trump has said that the US strikes on Iran have caused $2 trillion worth of damage to the country as he addressed world leaders at the G7 conference.

He told the crowd the country is in need of investment because “we did a trillion and a half, maybe $2trn worth of damage, so somebody's going to have to help them out."

“We don’t have to give them anything,” he added.

He repeated that a peace deal with Iran is due to be signed shortly, adding that “Iran has agreed it will neither produce nor procure a nuclear weapon.”

He said the deal “achieves everything we set out to accomplish, everything and much more" and that Iran has been prevented from “ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.”

He told G7 leaders 'I'm the boss' ahead of his speech - as he confirmed the US wouldn't be investing money in Iran as part of his 'breakthrough' peace deal.

Speaking from Evian-les-Bains, France, the US President was also seen to confirm that any deal with Iran would not involve US investment in the nation.

It comes as the US leader appeared to change his stance on the war in Ukraine after telling the media of a "very good" meeting with Zelenskyy and other G7 leaders.

It was news that saw Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remark: "There has been a change in position on ​the part of the United States and President Trump.

"There is a position that is harder toward Russia and ⁠more realistic, in our view, of the situation on the ground of the war."

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