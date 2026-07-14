US forces say they are 'positioned and prepared' to make sure ships can move freely despite 'unwarranted Iranian aggression'.

Two men wade in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz with vessels anchored in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald ​Trump has declared the US 'guardians' of the Strait ​of ​Hormuz after announcing the shipping lane open to ⁠commercial traffic despite ongoing retaliatory attacks.

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Monday saw Iran insist that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed, but the US President claimed the opposite ​during ⁠an interview on NBC's ⁠Meet ​the Press. US Central Command said US forces are "positioned and prepared" to make sure ships can move freely despite "unwarranted Iranian aggression". "Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing," it said. Meanwhile, US and Iranian forces have exchanged heavy missile and drone assaults, with Tehran targeting US facilities in states across the Gulf on Sunday and saying it had again closed the vital Strait of Hormuz. “We’re going to keep the strait, and we’ll probably run it,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “We’ll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we’ll become the guardian angel of the strait, and we should be reimbursed for that." Read More: US and Iran trade strikes as Tehran closes Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice' Read More: At least 27 people killed in Bangkok pub fire

Tehran announced it was closing the Strait of Hormuz on July 12 and launched missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours, in retaliation for new US strikes. Picture: Getty

"When we do that we’re going to be reimbursed because the other nations are very wealthy, they’re on our side, and we can’t be expected to do that for nothing, unlike we had for many years,” he continued. “We guarded the strait for 50 years, and we never got paid for it,” he added. “We guarded it for nothing.” Speaking late on Monday, Trump proposed a 20 per cent fee for cargo shipped through the strait. Writing on Truth Social, the US President insisted the US will be reimbursed “at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped” for what he described as overseeing the critical oil passage.

Writing on Truth Social, the US President insisted the US will be reimbursed “at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped” for what he described as overseeing the critical oil passage. Picture: Truth Social

The strikes were the latest in another cycle of attacks and counter-attacks has taken place as Iran seeks to assert control over shipping through the strait. However, the barrage marked an escalation in pace and range. The strikes extended to Qatar, a mediator in ceasefire talks that had not come under attack since April, while the United Arab Emirates, which had not been targeted since early May, said its air defences had engaged missiles and drones from Iran.

The US military began launching more strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET (10 om BST) on Sunday. US Central Command said in a statement on X that they were “to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz.” US President Donald Trump referred to this weekend's strikes on Iran as "beating them up". Iranian media on Sunday said there had been missile attacks and explosions around the port of Bandar Abbas, home to military facilities on the strait, and nearby Qeshm Island.

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background. Picture: Alamy