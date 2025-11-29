American troops have conducted at least 21 deadly strikes on boats it alleges were trafficking drugs to the US - but now it could strike on land.

President Trump says he will attack Venezuela 'very soon'. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has told airlines, businesses and foreign leaders that Venezuela’s airspace is closed, just days after he said he could take military action on land “very soon.”

In the wake of months of strikes against alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, killing more than 80 people in the process, Donald Trump warned the US could launch attacks on Venezuela “very soon.” Taking to TruthSocial on Saturday, Mr Trump said the country’s airspace should be “considered closed.” The president wrote: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.” Read more: Venezuela 'captures CIA operatives' amid fears of war with the US Read more: Donald Trump 'attempting coup' after lethal boat strike, says Venezuelan President

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro accused Trump of starting a new war. Picture: Getty

The warning came hours after the Federal Aviation Administration told airlines to “exercise caution” when flying over Venezuela “due to the worsening security situation and heightened military activity.” Dozens of flights have been cancelled in the wake of the FFA warning. American troops have conducted at least 21 deadly strikes on boats, it alleges were trafficking drugs to the US in recent months. Venezuela has condemned the attacks, which have killed more than 80 people. The US is hoping to break down the cartels' hierarchy, which officials say is headed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and run by members of his regime, a claim Mr Maduro denies. "You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also," Mr Trump told military service members in a call on Friday. He added: "The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon.

The USS Gravely, a US Navy warship, departs the Port of Port of Spain on October 30, 2025. Picture: MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images