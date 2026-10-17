The sanctions were signed into effect last month in a rare act of bipartisan agreement

US President Donald Trump has waived a further slate of sanctions related to Russian fossil fuel sales. Picture: Eric Lee/Getty

By LBC Staff

Donald Trump has paused a sweeping new sanctions package targeting the Russian economy - just a week after reaching a diesel agreement with Putin.

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The US President told Congress the pause on the legislation passed by both chambers was in the national interest, saying in an executive order passed on Friday that he was waiving many ⁠sanctions, restrictions and duties ⁠on Russia. The move comes amid a deepening row between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The sanctions were signed into effect last month, in a rare act of bipartisan agreement, with Congress passing the measure. It sought to clamp down on the flow of financial resources crucial to funding the Kremlin’s war machine. The now-paused legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, amongst other things. Read more: ‘I feel scared’: Donald Trump's appointment has given men ‘permission’ to spread hate, says Russell T Davies Read more: Trump brands Ukraine's resumption of strikes on Russian refineries as a 'disgrace', as he says he finds Putin easier to deal with

In the face of the upcoming midterm elections, the White House has heaped pressure on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil facilities, seeking to ease oil prices at home. Despite briefly acceded to the request, Ukraine has since resumed attacks. Friday’s announcement comes a week after Trump said the US had agreed to purchase diesel from Russia. The move comes in a bid to try to bring down global energy prices, upending years of US and western pressure on the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine.

The President has been met with widespread criticism after making the announcement. A dozen US senators, including six Republicans, have called on Trump ⁠to rescind his diesel deal. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called it an “abject and predictable failure in leadership,” citing “strong bipartisan support” for Ukraine. Don Beyer, who represents Virginia in the House, said: “Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression.”

Trump just waived all of the sanctions on Russia provided for in the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, just as I and others warned he would.



Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed… https://t.co/XgJxguesXa — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 17, 2026

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who helped draft the bill: “These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, and everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin.”

Donald Trump confirms again that he stands on the side of a bloodthirsty thug & the enablers of Russia’s war machine & against the majority of Americans, their representatives in both houses of Congress, & our European allies. 1/https://t.co/90KEVym3FI — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 17, 2026