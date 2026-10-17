Donald Trump halts sanctions on Russia after Putin diesel deal
The sanctions were signed into effect last month in a rare act of bipartisan agreement
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Donald Trump has paused a sweeping new sanctions package targeting the Russian economy - just a week after reaching a diesel agreement with Putin.
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The US President told Congress the pause on the legislation passed by both chambers was in the national interest, saying in an executive order passed on Friday that he was waiving many sanctions, restrictions and duties on Russia.
The move comes amid a deepening row between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The sanctions were signed into effect last month, in a rare act of bipartisan agreement, with Congress passing the measure.
It sought to clamp down on the flow of financial resources crucial to funding the Kremlin’s war machine.
The now-paused legislation would have imposed tariffs of up to 100% on goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, amongst other things.
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In the face of the upcoming midterm elections, the White House has heaped pressure on Ukraine to halt strikes on Russian oil facilities, seeking to ease oil prices at home.
Despite briefly acceded to the request, Ukraine has since resumed attacks.
Friday’s announcement comes a week after Trump said the US had agreed to purchase diesel from Russia.
The move comes in a bid to try to bring down global energy prices, upending years of US and western pressure on the Kremlin to end its war against Ukraine.
The President has been met with widespread criticism after making the announcement.
A dozen US senators, including six Republicans, have called on Trump to rescind his diesel deal.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren called it an “abject and predictable failure in leadership,” citing “strong bipartisan support” for Ukraine.
Don Beyer, who represents Virginia in the House, said: “Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed to punish Russia for its illegal war of aggression.”
Trump just waived all of the sanctions on Russia provided for in the Lindsey Graham Sanctioning Russia Act, just as I and others warned he would.— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 17, 2026
Trump’s latest surrender to Putin again betrays our Ukrainian partners and defies clear congressional intent of legislation designed… https://t.co/XgJxguesXa
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who helped draft the bill: “These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, and everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin.”
Donald Trump confirms again that he stands on the side of a bloodthirsty thug & the enablers of Russia’s war machine & against the majority of Americans, their representatives in both houses of Congress, & our European allies. 1/https://t.co/90KEVym3FI— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) October 17, 2026
As Zelenskyy met European leaders said on Friday in Brussels, he said that the diesel deal would mean cash “will start flowing back into Russia”s .
Trump blindsided Zelenskyy last weekend by announcing that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other’s energy facilities.
The US president has blamed the rise in fuel prices on the Ukraine-Russia war, eager to deflect attention from his war in Iran which remains deeply unpopular with voters.
Facing midterm elections next month, this could cost his Republican party its thin majorities in the US Senate and House of Representatives.