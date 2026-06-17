G7 leaders said they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial integrity, and agreed to increase sanctions on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump attends G7. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has pivoted his view of the war in Ukraine by taking what other G7 leaders thought was a "more realistic position" regarding the conflict, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking during the G7 summit in Evians-les-Bains, France, Carney said he had seven or eight discussions with the US President in the past 36 hours on a wide range of subjects, including Canada's Chinese electric vehicle cap. Separately, Carney said that Canada was on track to produce 150 megatons of liquified natural gas by the end of the year and that his aim was to complete his country's trade deal with India by the time of the G20 summit in November. This comes as G7 leaders said they stand united to support Ukraine, including its territorial integrity, and agreed to increase sanctions on Russia, in a statement that underscores Kyiv's growing leverage as it seeks peace talks with Moscow. Read More: G7 leaders stand united in 'unwavering support' for Ukraine in defending its freedom Read More: Starmer unveils £1 billion French and Indian investments at G7

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G7. Picture: Getty

The unity of the joint statement from the June 15-17 G7 summit in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains was notable as US President Donald Trump's administration has at times been hard to bring on board, particularly on the thorny issue of how to end the Ukraine war. It followed what Trump called a "very good" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other G7 leaders on Tuesday, sparking optimism that a peace deal could be struck. Zelenskyy said he could meet Trump again on Wednesday. It also reflects how Ukraine has strengthened its position after successful drone incursions weakened Russia's hand. The G7 leaders also welcomed the preliminary peace deal between the United States and Iran - which Trump signed on the eve of the summit - and said they are ready to contribute to its implementation.

US President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky take part in a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains. Picture: Getty