This comes as Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro is set to appear in a New York court today charged with drug trafficking after US special forces extracted him from his Caracas compound

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back to Washington. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has threatened to launch a fresh military intervention in Colombia, branding the country “sick” just hours after seizing the president of Venezuela and flying him to New York.

Speaking from Air Force One on Sunday night, the US president suggested the US could take military action in a slew of countries, including Greenland and Colombia. "Colombia is very sick, too, ‍run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling ‌it to the United States, ‌and he's not going to be doing it ​very long," Trump said in reference to President Gustavo Petro. This warning comes as Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro is set to appear in a New York court today charged with drug trafficking after US special forces extracted him from his Caracas compound during a swift but wide-ranging military operation. Read more: US not at war with Venezuela, says Rubio - as Maduro held in New York jail Read more: Handcuffed Maduro 'perp walked' to cell in New York as Trump says US will 'run Venezuela'

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro delivers a speech during a military ceremony. Picture: Getty

President Trump announced in a press conference that the US will "run" the South American country until there can be a "proper transition" of power. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez - who also serves as oil minister - has taken over as interim leader and suggested she is willing to “collaborate” with the Trump administration.

On top of Venezuela and Colombia, President Trump also reiterated his plans for the US to take over Greenland, saying his country “absolutely” needs it for national security reasons. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement that it makes "absolutely no sense" to talk about the US "needing" to take over Greenland.

Maduro was captured by US forces over the weekend . Picture: Trump

"The US has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish kingdom," she said. "I would therefore strongly urge the US stop the threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people, who have very clearly said that they are not for sale." President Trump said it was up to others to decide what US-military action in Venezuela means for Greenland, adding: "But we do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence.”

This rhetoric seemingly comes as part of a wider plan by the United States to cement both its power and energy security through a series of military interventions. Speaking at a press conference following the military action in Venezuela, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the world should take notice. He said: “​​When [Trump] tells you that he’s going to do something, when he tells you he’s going to address a problem, he means it."A social media post by Katie Miller, the wife of one of Trump's closest allies, has also caused upset. She posted a map of Greenland filled in with the US flag, accompanied by the word “soon”. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen described the map as “disrespectful”.