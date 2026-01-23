President Donald Trump speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One after leaving the World Economic Forum in Davos for Washington. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US is 'watching' - as he claimed the US had sent a military armada to the region in the wake of violent protests.

The US President made the comments aboard Air Force One on Thursday, as he returned from the launch of his Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Insisting the US is "watching Iran", the President added that 'watching' included a wave of "military ships that are headed toward the region should they be needed." It comes as Iran's Supreme Leader hit out at Trump, blaming the President for the thousands of casualties in the country following widespread anti-regime protests on the US and Israel. Read more: Iran protests death toll 'over 16,000' as Khamenei blames bloodshed on US and Israel Read more: MPs call for Iranian Revolutionary Guard to be designated terrorist organisation In return, the US President described Iran's tactics against protests as "ancient" and actions "from a thousand years ago". It follows a new report suggesting that at least 16,000 protestors have been killed in the anti-government protests in Iran.

Deaths in the region remain widely underreported given the national internet blackout that was imposed during the protests. Trump continued to insist on Thursday that he had "stopped 837 hangings" in Iran, telling leaders in Davos that those individuals "would've been dead, everybody would've been hung," had he not intervened. US boats are said to be moving towards Iran from the South China Sea, with other military movements including F-15 Strike Eagles arriving in Jordan - marking a notable buildup of US forces in the region. The USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group was also tracked to the region in recent days. "We have a big flotilla going in that direction. We’ll see what happens," Trump was heard to say. "We have a big force going toward Iran," Trump added.

