Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said that excavation work on the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck would start "over the next two-week period."

US President Donald Trump holds up a model for a proposed "Independence Arch". Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

The Trump administration has announced plans to break ground on a 250-foot (76-meter) arch in Washington, despite legal challenges and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority.

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The arch is part of Trump's broader effort to leave his architectural mark on America's capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on X that excavation work on the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck would start "over the next two-week period." With a design evoking Paris' Arc de Triomphe, the monument would rise near the Arlington National Cemetery, a military burial ground, which supporters say would honour the sacrifice of American veterans. Read more: 'You weren't there to help me': Trump suggests he would not back UK if Argentina threatened Falklands Read more: Reform UK reported to police after Channel 4 'foreign donation' sting investigation

The Trump administration on Thursday announced plans to break ground on a 250-foot (76-meter) arch in Washington, despite legal challenges and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority. Picture: Doug Burgum/X

But opponents say the arch would destroy the cemetery's carefully designed historic sight line between Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House. Although Congress approved building a memorial at the site more than 100 years ago, congressional Democrats say current congressional approval is legally required. A lawsuit seeking to halt the project also argues that Trump needs congressional approval. The case is pending before US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who in an April hearing sharply questioned Trump's authority to build the monument. The plaintiffs withdrew a request for a preliminary injunction after the government agreed to provide 14 days' notice before starting construction.

We are pleased to announce that after a very long wait (over 125 years!), we are preparing to start, over the next two-week period, the excavation work necessary for the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck, at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island between the Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/8aff90jKNd — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) September 3, 2026