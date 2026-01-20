Donald Trump is set to hold a White House press conference tonight as tensions rise in Europe over his threats to invade Greenland.

This appearance comes as Trump wages a war of words with his European allies, hitting out at Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron as he threatened to slap a fresh wave of tariffs on the EU.

Shortly after it was confirmed the US President would be attending, one year on from his inauguration.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt took to X on Tuesday to hint that a “very special guest” would be attending her daily briefing.

President Trump warned on Tuesday that he “no longer feels an obligation to think purely of peace” after being denied the Nobel Peace prize, in his letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

He also issued a warning over Greenland saying the US needs to have “complete and total control” in order for the world to remain secure, demanding Greenland is handed to America because Denmark can't protect it.

On Monday, Sir Keir Starmer described the threat of tariffs from Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together" as he blasted the US President for his aggressive stance.

In an emergency speech from Downing Street, the PM said: "The UK and the US are close allies and close partners.

"That relationship matters profoundly, not just to our security but to the prosperity and the stability that people here depend upon."Under President Trump, as under previous presidents, we are determined to keep that relationship strong, constructive and focused on results."

He added: "Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don't exist. They are about addressing them directly, respectfully and with a focus on results.

"On Greenland, the right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies."

He described the threat of new tariffs from Trump over Greenland as a "moment for the whole country to pull together".

Trump said he wants to take over Greenland because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth.

On Tuesday, Macron warned we are “entering a world without rules” as he slammed Donald Trump’s attempts to take over Greenland.

Donning a pair of sunglasses, the French president hit out at “bullies” who adhere to the “law of brutality.”

These comments come as Trump ramps up his attempts to take control of Greenland, refusing to rule out military intervention and threatening to slap his European allies with a wave of new tariffs.

“We do believe that we need more growth and more stability in this world, but we do prefer respect to bullies,” Macron told the World Economic Forum, speaking in English.

“We do prefer science to conspiracies, and we do prefer the rule of law to brutality.”

He added: “Sometimes Europe is too slow, for sure, and needs to be reformed, for sure.

“But [it] is predictable, loyal and where you know that the rule of the game is just the rule of law – it’s a good place.

“I think this is a good place for today and for tomorrow”, he said, before pledging to commit 2026 to delivering a global agenda “in order to fix global imbalances through more cooperation”.