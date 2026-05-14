"You're a great leader, sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway," Trump told Xi

President Donald Trump reviews an honor guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

China's Xi Jinping hailed positive trade negotiations with the United States at the start of a two-day summit with President Donald Trump in Beijing on Thursday.

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With his approval ratings dented by his entanglement in the Middle East, Trump's hotly anticipated trip to China - the first by a US president to America's main strategic rival since his last visit there in 2017 - has taken on added significance. "You're a great leader, sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway," Trump told Xi after the Chinese leader treated him to a grand reception at Beijing's imposing Great Hall of the People, featuring an honour guard and throngs of children excitedly waving flowers and U.S. and China flags. "There are those who say this may be the biggest summit ever," Trump said. "It's an honour to be with you. It's an honour to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," he added. Read more: Trump to ask Xi Jinping to 'open up' China on state visit, as he seeks to maintain trade war truce Read more: Iran war has cost US $29bn so far, White House reveals

President Donald Trump is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026. Picture: Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images

Xi opened the summit by telling Trump that a stable China–US relationship benefits the entire world. "When we cooperate, both sides benefit; when we confront each other, both sides suffer." He also said preparatory talks by economic and trade teams in South Korea on Wednesday had reached an "overall balanced and positive outcome", according to a readout by China's state-run Xinhua news agency. The latest round of negotiations aimed to maintain the trade truce struck last October and establish mechanisms to support future trade and investment, officials with knowledge of the matter said. Xi also told Trump that if the Taiwan issue is not handled well, the two countries will clash or even come into conflict, pushing China-US relations into "a very dangerous place", Chinese state media Xinhua reported. He called Taiwan the most important issue in China-US relations in his meeting with Trump, according to Xinhua. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory - a claim that Taipei rejects - and opposes US arms sales to the island.

President Xi Jinping looks at US President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People. Picture: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Joining Trump on the trip are a group of CEOs looking to resolve issues with China, including Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a late addition. Trump has said his first request to Xi will be to "open up" China to U.S. industry. Musk, Huang and Apple's AAPL.O Tim Cook were present during the opening talks between the leaders, with Musk telling reporters they were "wonderful" as he left the Great Hall. This week's leaders' meetings will provide plenty of face time between Xi and Trump: after their initial talks, they will tour the UNESCO heritage site Temple of Heaven and attend a state banquet on Thursday, before taking tea and lunch together on Friday, according to the White House. The power dynamics have changed since Trump's last visit to Beijing when China went out of its way to lavish Trump and buy billions in U.S. goods, said Ali Wyne, senior adviser for U.S.-China relations at International Crisis Group. Back then "China was trying to persuade the United States of its growing status... This time around it's the United States, unprompted, of its own volition, that is acknowledging that status," Wyne said, pointing out Trump revived the term 'G2', referring to a superpower duo, when he last met Xi on the sidelines of an APEC meeting in South Korea in October. Trump enters the talks with a weakened hand.

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People on May 14, 2026. Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images