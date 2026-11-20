Donald Trump has been serenaded with YMCA during a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, bringing one of his favourite rally songs to the diplomatic stage. Picture: MARK SCHIEFELBEIN/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has been serenaded with YMCA during a summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping, bringing one of his favourite rally songs to the diplomatic stage.

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The US President watched the Village People’s disco hit performed in Shenzhen, where world leaders gathered for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit. Trump met Xi during the visit before the two leaders held an unprecedented three-way meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. YMCA, released in 1978, has become a familiar feature of Trump’s political events. The President frequently dances to the song at his rallies and has also played it at White House events. Footage of the performance was shared online by Trump’s communications adviser Margo Martin, who said the US and Chinese leaders had watched it together. Read More: Trump, Xi and Putin release 'peace declaration' from unprecedented summit Read More: LBC callers are 'disgusted' by Trump's love-in with Xi and Putin

.@POTUS and President Xi watch a performance of YMCA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R4kDBxIiBE — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) November 19, 2026

The musical moment came during a visit dominated by talks between the three leaders, who met at a villa in the southern Chinese city. Following their meeting, Trump, Xi and Putin released a symbolic “peace declaration” in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought. The leaders said they would hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, but did not set out a timetable. The statement did not mention negotiations on a three-way nuclear arms reduction treaty, which Trump has sought and China has previously rejected.

Trump, Xi and Putin released a symbolic “peace declaration” in which they reaffirmed that a nuclear war should never be fought. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

It also made no mention of Russia’s war in Ukraine or the conflict between the US and Iran. The leaders pledged to advance United Nations reforms, increase fuel supplies and uphold the immunity of state officials in international courts. The reference to immunity came more than three years after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Moscow rejects the allegations. Putin later acknowledged that the declaration did not set ambitious goals and said nobody would be forced to comply with its decisions.