Trump says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop striking energy targets
Donald Trump has said that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking energy targets.
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In a Truth Social post on Monday night that the two warring nations had agreed to stop striking energy targets after weeks of trading strikes on power plants and gas fields.
On his platform, Trump wrote: "Ukraine agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets."
"Russia has agreed to do, likewise," he added.
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support the US proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy sites only.
But he added that they would only do so if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end its war on Ukraine.
"If this can become the first de-escalatory step, a step towards ending Russian strikes against our critical infrastructure and our strikes in response, Ukraine is ready to support de-escalation," Zelenskiy said.
"So far, no one has seen any genuine willingness on Russia's part to bring the war to an end. But if our American partners can secure Russia's genuine readiness to end the war aimed at destroying lives, and to do so honestly and on a long-term basis, Ukraine will take its own de-escalatory steps."
The announcement came after Trump repeatedly blamed global energy price hikes on the Ukraine war - rather than the US's ongoing conflict with major exporter Iran.
Oil prices last week topped $100 a barrel, with Brent crude oil producing fuels such as petrol, diesel and kerosene.
Despite Trump's claim, experts have instead pointed at the Iran war as the reason for the volatility in global energy markets.