Donald Trump has said that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking energy targets. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has said that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to stop attacking energy targets.

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In a Truth Social post on Monday night that the two warring nations had agreed to stop striking energy targets after weeks of trading strikes on power plants and gas fields. On his platform, Trump wrote: "Ukraine agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets." "Russia has agreed to do, likewise," he added. Read More: Nato officer’s Tinder romance triggers Russian spy concerns at UK base Read More: Trump demands countries 'reimburse' US for securing Strait of Hormuz

In a Truth Social post on Monday night that the two warring nations had agreed to stop striking energy targets after weeks of trading strikes on power plants and gas fields. Picture: Truth Social

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that Kyiv was ready to support the US proposal for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on energy sites only. But he added that they would only do so if Washington could ensure Moscow was genuinely ready to end its war on Ukraine. "If this can become the first de-escalatory step, a step towards ending Russian strikes against our critical infrastructure and our strikes in response, Ukraine is ready to support de-escalation," Zelenskiy said.