The Doctor Who creator says Donald Trump the US President is the 'exemplar' of homophobia and misogyny

‘I feel scared’: Donald Trump's appointment has given men ‘permission’ to spread hate, says Russell T Davies. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies has admitted, 'I feel scared’ in a world where Donald Trump has given men ‘permission’ to spread misogyny, homophobia and hate.

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Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the It's A Sin creator touched on his latest release Tiptoe, as he discussed the way in which technology is perpetuating messages of hate and fear targeting women and the gay community. "I've never used the word despair to myself, because I think that's a pretty dead-end word. I mean, I feel angry, I feel scared, I feel combative about it," he told Andrew. Insisting the US President is "just the exemplar" of wider male voices who now feel empowered to "rise up" and endorse such views, Davies added that the technology behind Donald Trump's rise to power has acted as an amplifier for animosity. "His election gives permission to all of those men— and it is mostly men— to rise up and to think they're right. And they're allowed to sit there and hate and despise women. Read more: Tech oligarchs ‘wreckers and menaces’, say Russell T Davies - as he admits AI could mark ‘the end of copyright’ for creatives Read more: White House defends new press secretary amid questions over her legal credentials - as aide brands skeptics ‘rabid numbskulls’

"This is not a queer issue. This is women. This is race. This is everything," he told Andrew, as he described the growing sense of acceptance surrounding increasingly angry rhetoric. "And we've never seen this before in society, where societies have risen and fallen, civilisations have risen and fallen; they have not all been connected by one piece of technology. "So this is brand new, and I think we're taking it very lightly. I think we're treating it like a, like a passing fad, and it's not." The screenwriter added that today's societal shift is bigger than previous cultural tides,

US President Donald J Trump purchases a Tesla car on the South Lawn of The White House in Washington DC. Picture: Geopix/Alamy