‘I feel scared’: Donald Trump's appointment has given men ‘permission’ to spread hate, says Russell T Davies
The Doctor Who creator says Donald Trump the US President is the 'exemplar' of homophobia and misogyny
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Doctor Who creator Russell T Davies has admitted, 'I feel scared’ in a world where Donald Trump has given men ‘permission’ to spread misogyny, homophobia and hate.
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Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, the It's A Sin creator touched on his latest release Tiptoe, as he discussed the way in which technology is perpetuating messages of hate and fear targeting women and the gay community.
"I've never used the word despair to myself, because I think that's a pretty dead-end word. I mean, I feel angry, I feel scared, I feel combative about it," he told Andrew.
Insisting the US President is "just the exemplar" of wider male voices who now feel empowered to "rise up" and endorse such views, Davies added that the technology behind Donald Trump's rise to power has acted as an amplifier for animosity.
"His election gives permission to all of those men— and it is mostly men— to rise up and to think they're right. And they're allowed to sit there and hate and despise women.
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"This is not a queer issue. This is women. This is race. This is everything," he told Andrew, as he described the growing sense of acceptance surrounding increasingly angry rhetoric.
"And we've never seen this before in society, where societies have risen and fallen, civilisations have risen and fallen; they have not all been connected by one piece of technology.
"So this is brand new, and I think we're taking it very lightly. I think we're treating it like a, like a passing fad, and it's not."
The screenwriter added that today's societal shift is bigger than previous cultural tides,
Describing the lack of optimism in the world, he noted that "we're all recognising the same problem."
"I've actually been chronicling this stuff in my own little way for a long time... I did a show called Bob and Rose that's set in the same world, and I did Cucumber in 2015...
"It's been my kind of honour and privilege to kind of chronicle gay life, or at least the lens of a middle-aged gay man's view of gay life, which is a white man as well, which is a very specific thing.
"It's interesting, I got to the final episode of, of Tiptoe, and actually I think that's the first time in my career you find me writing without hope, without a happy ending."