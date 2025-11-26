President Donald Trump will not face action for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden after a judge dropped the case.

Georgia prosecutor Pete Skandalakis filed a motion to dismiss the election interference case on Wednesday - meaning all remaining charges Mr Trump faced over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 result have been scrapped.

Mr Skandalakis wrote: “Given the complexity of the legal issues at hand — ranging from constitutional questions and the Supremacy Clause to immunity, jurisdiction, venue, speedy-trial concerns, and access to federal records — and even assuming each of these issues were resolved in the State’s favor, bringing this case before a jury in 2029, 2030, or even 2031 would be nothing short of a remarkable feat.”

He added: "I recognise that, given the deep political divisions in our country, this decision will not be universally popular.”

Mr Skandalakis, the executive director of the nonpartisan agency Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, appointed himself to the case after replacing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who was disqualified after she was accused of “impropriety”earlier this year.

Read more: Donald Trump brands journalist 'ugly inside and out' over article suggesting he is ‘showing signs of fatigue'

Read more: Trump envoy Steve Witkoff 'advised Kremlin official on Ukraine peace deal'