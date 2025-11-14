Donald Trump's teenage granddaughter's professional golf debut got off to a horrendous start as she ended the first day of The Annika tournament in last place.

"I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there. I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots," she said.

Kai Trump, 18, admitted her nerves got the better of her as she shot a 13-over-par, hitting two double bogeys and nine bogeys in her opening round in Florida.

"And obviously being my first LPGA event, now I kind of know how it goes. I felt like a little out of order in the beginning but I kind of got it going afterwards."

Trump is making her first-ever LPGA appearance while still a high school senior, taking one of the three coveted sponsor exemptions for the tournament.

She is ranked number 461 in the American Junior Golf Association rankings and has only played three events this year.

The teenager, who began playing golf at the age of two, has nine million followers across her social media platforms.

This following makes her well positioned to fulfil The Anika's exemption criteria, which allow spots for players who can significantly boost the profile of women’s golf.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is another participant using a sponsor exemption at the tournament's pro-am event.

Trump ended the first day four shots behind her closest competitor and 19 off the lead, held by South Korea's Haeran Ryu on six under.

"The whole time I was nervous without a doubt," said Trump. "I thought I did pretty good for just first time, being the youngest player in the field. I had a great time out there."