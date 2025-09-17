Donald Trump's state visit will be the first at which UK and US F-35 fighter jets join up for a flyover. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump’s state visit will mark the first time UK and US F-35 fighter jets conduct a joint flypast, with the American president set to receive a military ceremony the Government has described as unmatched in scale and spectacle.

On the eve of the visit, Mr Trump praised the King as a “friend.” The King and Queen will formally welcome the president and first lady at Windsor Castle. As they exchange handshakes, gun salutes will be fired simultaneously by the British Army in Windsor and at the Tower of London. The Ministry of Defence says Mr Trump will be presented with the largest guard of honour ever assembled for a state visit. Around 1,300 service personnel and 120 horses will take part, including 160 from the Royal Marines and Royal Navy, 1,000 from the Army, and 140 from the Royal Air Force. Renowned for his fondness for ceremonial pageantry, the president will accompany the King in a carriage procession towards the castle, escorted by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

This will be President Trump's second state visit to the UK. Picture: Alamy

For the first time at a state visit, UK and US military bands will stage a special Beating Retreat ceremony. The event will culminate in a joint flypast featuring British and American F-35 jets alongside the Red Arrows, which the MoD said underscores the strength of UK-US defence and security ties.

The spectacle will conclude with a joint flypast by UK and US F-35 fighter jets and the Red Arrows, which the MoD said was a demonstration of the strength of the UK-US defence and security relationship. Picture: Alamy

In June it was confirmed the RAF will acquire 12 new F-35A aircraft, the same model flown by the US Air Force in the flypast. The state banquet will be accompanied by music from the Duchess of Edinburgh’s String Orchestra, the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry, and pipers from the Scots Guards.

As the King and President Trump shake hands gun salutes will be fired simultaneously by the British Army in Windsor and at the Tower of London. Picture: Alamy