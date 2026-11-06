President Donald Trump's triumphal arch has been rejected by a judge. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty

By Jacob Paul

A judge temporarily blocked construction from beginning on President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day restraining order in a fresh blow to the plans. It came just moments after the National Capital Planning Commission voted 8-4 to approve the project. The Trump administration argues Congress approved the arch more than 100 years ago when it also authorised construction of a bridge across the Potomac River. "The sheer improbability that a 100-year-old statute would contain authority, unknown to every previous administration, to erect a 250-foot arch at a principal location in the nation’s capital indicates how far (the government) must stretch to justify this project," Chutkan wrote. She said approval would result in construction for about three years "that will disrupt traffic, create noise, result in large-scale excavation, and more." Read more: Trump facing third lawsuit over 'cynical gambit' to build 250ft arch in Washington Read more: How do US executive orders work and what can Trump do after losing Congress?

Commission of Fine Arts commission member Matthew Taylor inspects a model of President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty

The Justice Department said earlier that if the project had been approved, it expected an initial six to eight months of construction focused on excavation and foundation work, which could begin as soon as Thursday. Above-ground construction would start in May 2027 at the earliest, with the job expected to take 33 to 39 months total. "It will snarl traffic for years, impact the nearby airport, and present even more serious threats to public safety that this commission has refused to acknowledge and grapple with," said Representative Don Beyer, a Democrat who represents northern Virginia. The National Park Service also said late on Thursday it had approved the project. The arch is among several costly projects Trump is pushing in Washington despite opposition from local officials and conservationists. They include rebuilding the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial, constructing a massive White House ballroom and overhauling the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The arch has faced significant opposition in the courts.

A scale replica of the arch was set up in June. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty