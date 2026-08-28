Donald Trump has suggested he might continue renaming bodies of water by calling the Pacific and/or the Atlantic oceans by an American title.

The US President has signed an executive order for Lake Ontario, which borders Canada, to be named Lake America.

This latest rewriting of the map comes after Mr Trump signed off on the Gulf of Mexico becoming the Gulf of America.

But Mr Trump, who loves to put his own name on business ventures, has suggested he is not done with renaming bodies of water.

The president said: “We have a gulf, and we have a lake – now all we need is an ocean.

"Maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and/or the Pacific. Maybe we’ll change them both.”

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