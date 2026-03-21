An 85-year-old man has died after he was injured in a collision with a car while riding a mobility scooter.

Emergency services responded to reports of a crash in North Bridge Road, Doncaster, at 1.50pm on March 13, South Yorkshire Police said.

It is understood a white Toyota Estima collided with the scooter, the force added.

The pensioner was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Witnesses and anyone with footage of the incident are urged to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 471 of March 13.