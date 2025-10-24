She said her mother "had no quality of life"

Susan Hardwick, aged 65, has been sentenced to three years. Picture: PA

By Alice Padgett

A woman who tried to 'smother' and kill her elderly mother with a knife on a hospital ward has been jailed for three years.

Susan Hardwick, 65, attacked her 89-year-old mother Joan Hardwick at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, telling shocked medical staff: "I want to kill her." Doncaster Crown Court heard Hardwick used pillows and a knife in the attack before being restrained by hospital staff. She later told them her mother "had no quality of life." However, prosecutors said Joan was "not at death's door" and had been preparing to be discharged to a care home. They told the court that she "has remained well since."

Hardwick told medical staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary "I want to kill her". Picture: Alamy

Hardwick, of Beech Road, Armthorpe, Doncaster, admitted attempted murder at a previous hearing and was sentenced at the same court earlier this week. The court heard she has cerebral palsy, a likely learning disability, and is currently being treated for cancer. She appeared in court in a wheelchair and sobbed as she was led from the dock to begin her sentence. Sentencing her, Mr Justice Goss described it as a “difficult and troubling case” and said it was unlike any he had encountered before in his career. The judge said Hardwick’s actions appeared to have stemmed from confusion and a rigid thought process rather than malice. “Given your mental disability and rigid thought process, and the absence of any other possible reason for such a dramatic act, I accept that you might have thought it was the merciful thing to do at that time,” he said.

Doncaster Crown Court, where Hardwick was sentenced. Picture: Alamy