Footage shows a man holding a stick confronting the group before striking the activist and pushing her into a wall

By Georgia Rowe

A female animal rights activist was punched in the face during a protest over the use of donkeys to carry tourists on the Greek island of Santorini.

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The woman was among a group of PETA Germany campaigners demonstrating on the Karavolades steps, where donkeys and mules carry holidaymakers between the port and Fira. Footage circulating online shows a man holding a stick confronting the group before striking the activist and pushing her into a wall. She can then be heard screaming as she falls onto the stone steps. Other protesters shouted: “Don’t touch her,” while bystanders rushed to help. Read more: Britain faces US reprisals over Burnham's West Bank settlements boycott - as Israeli politician calls for ambassador to be kicked out Read more: Thieves steal Renoir paintings worth nearly £8m from museum in south of France

Footage appears to show a man holding a stick confronting the group before striking the activist and pushing her into a wall. . Picture: PETA Germany

PETA Germany alleged donkey handlers destroyed protest signs, prevented activists from filming and physically forced the women down the steps. The group said it would file criminal complaints against those involved. The campaigners were protesting against the use of donkeys as “tourist taxis”, saying the animals are made to carry visitors up around 500 steps in intense heat. The animal rights group pointed to a pilot project in China, which has used exoskeleton technology to replace animals in the tourism industry. Travellers were able to rent exoskeletons for a fee to assist with climbing Mount Tai, which has more than 7,000 steps.