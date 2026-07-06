Donna Kelce breaks silence on new daughter-in-law Taylor Swift's 'magical' wedding
The singer exchanged vows with NFL star Travis Kelce during a highly-secretive wedding in New York's Madison Square Gardens on July 4
Donna Kelce has broken her silence on new daughter-in-law Taylor Swift's "magical" wedding.
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The singer exchanged vows with NFL star Travis Kelce during a highly-secretive wedding in New York's Madison Square Garden stadium on July 4.
Following the star-studded event, Donna - who flew to New York from Orlando, Florida for her son's wedding - shed light on the "magical" ceremony.
Donna revealed: "I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical".
The wedding - which reportedly saw the stadium transformed into a fairytale dreamscape - was attended by 1,000 guests.
Read more: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale love story, from friendship bracelets to 'I Do'
Read more: Taylor Swift's aunt reveals newlyweds were 'in tears' at New York wedding
But details of the ceremony so far remain shrouded in mystery, thanks to a strict no-phones policy.
Hordes of A-listers were spotted arriving at and leaving the venue, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant and Paul McCartney.
US comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony while the bride and groom both wore Dior, Taylor's rep confirmed.
Shortly after the pair exchanged vows, the digital screens outside Madison Square Garden lit up with the announcement: "JUST&T MARRIED!"
The Empire State Building even lit up blue as Taylor walked down the aisle.
Neither Taylor nor Travis have posted on social media about the event.
But tantalising glimpses into the event have been cautiously divulged by guests.
Taylor Swift's aunt said the couple were "in tears".
“They cried, and they laughed, and they danced, and they hugged, and they kissed", she told the Telegraph.
Although she didn’t specify what was on the menu, she said guests ate “lots” and praised the wedding cake.