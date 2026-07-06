The singer exchanged vows with NFL star Travis Kelce during a highly-secretive wedding in New York's Madison Square Gardens on July 4

Donna Kelce has broken her silence about the secretive ceremony . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Donna Kelce has broken her silence on new daughter-in-law Taylor Swift's "magical" wedding.

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A "Just Married" sign is displayed on Madison Square Garden during a wedding between singer Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy). Picture: Alamy

Donna Kelce, left, with Taylor Swift in 2024. Picture: Getty

But details of the ceremony so far remain shrouded in mystery, thanks to a strict no-phones policy. Hordes of A-listers were spotted arriving at and leaving the venue, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant and Paul McCartney. US comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony while the bride and groom both wore Dior, Taylor's rep confirmed. Shortly after the pair exchanged vows, the digital screens outside Madison Square Garden lit up with the announcement: "JUST&T MARRIED!" The Empire State Building even lit up blue as Taylor walked down the aisle.

Madison Square Garden is seen during a reported wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Friday, July 3, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

Hugh Grant was pictured on his way to the event . Picture: Getty