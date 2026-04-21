Donny Osmond pays tribute to brother and ‘protector’ Alan following his death at 76
The eldest Osmond brother's death was confirmed on Tuesday, with stars including brother Donny paying tribute
American musician Donny Osmond has paid tribute to his brother and “protector” Alan Osmond following his death aged 76.
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The singer died on Monday surrounded by his wife and their eight children according to a family statement issued to his local news outlets in the musician's home of Salt Lake City, Utah.
The founding member of hit pop group The Osmonds, the musician was best known for showcasing his talent alongside his siblings, who had hit songs including Crazy Horses, Love Me For A Reason and Let Me In.
Widely regarded as the creative centrepoint of the Osmonds, the band rose to become icons of the 1970s pop scene.
The entertainer passed away around 8:30 pm on April 20, with his beloved wife, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, and their sons by his side, according to People.
His brother Donny, who was also a member of the band, has since shared a heartfelt tribute in a post on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a photograph of the two together when they were children.
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He said: “This is one of the earliest pictures I have of my brother Alan and me. Even back then, you can see that he had his arm around me, watching over me. That’s who he was.
My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility so the rest of us could shine.
“Alan was our leader in every sense of the word. His tireless work helped build everything we became. I will always be grateful for the sacrifices he made and the love he showed — not just to me, but to every member of our family.
“I owe him more than I can ever fully express.“I love you, Alan. Thank you for always being there for me. Til we meet again, Brother Donny.”
Since 1987, Alan Osmond had been battling with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
The disease, which affects the central nervous system, also impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.
According to the NHS it causes symptoms including fatigue, numbness, vision issues and walking difficulties.