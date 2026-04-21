American musician Donny Osmond has paid tribute to his brother and “protector” Alan Osmond following his death aged 76.

The singer died on Monday surrounded by his wife and their eight children according to a family statement issued to his local news outlets in the musician's home of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The founding member of hit pop group The Osmonds, the musician was best known for showcasing his talent alongside his siblings, who had hit songs including Crazy Horses, Love Me For A Reason and Let Me In.

Widely regarded as the creative centrepoint of the Osmonds, the band rose to become icons of the 1970s pop scene.

The entertainer passed away around 8:30 pm on April 20, with his beloved wife, Suzanne Pinegar Osmond, and their sons by his side, according to People.

His brother Donny, who was also a member of the band, has since shared a heartfelt tribute in a post on Instagram on Tuesday featuring a photograph of the two together when they were children.

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