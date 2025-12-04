Germany's president has drawn a comparison between the ties his country has with the UK and the reunion of Oasis's Gallagher brothers

By Chay Quinn

Speaking to MPs and peers, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that both Britain and Germany had put divisions from the Brexit process behind them. He said that both sides have decided "not to stay stuck in these feelings" while addressing Parliament on the second day of his state visit. Quoting the Britpop band's famous song, he declared to both nations: "Don't Look Back in Anger". The President later visited the V&A's David Bowie Centre to mark the iconic British musician's strong ties to Berlin. Read More: Warm farewells at Windsor as German President hails ‘unbelievable’ state banquet Read More: Plans for UK-Germany rail link move step closer

"I think that is typically British, keep calm and carry on - look ahead pragmatically, move on," Steinmeier said in the Royal Gallery on Thursday afternoon. In another Oasis nod at the end of his speech, Steinmeier added: "Cool Britannia is alive! Our relations may have changed, but, my dear Britons, our love remains. "So let us look not to the past, but rather together to the future." On the first day of the visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted President Steinmeier and Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle and held a lavish dinner in their honour on Wednesday. The two couples posed for a picture as they said their goodbyes, and the president turned to the King and said: "You were so generous, inviting us, the staying of the night - we had a good breakfast and a wonderful banquet yesterday."

