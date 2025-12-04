'Don't look back in anger': German president compares post-Brexit UK ties to Oasis reunion
Germany's president has drawn a comparison between the ties his country has with the UK and the reunion of Oasis's Gallagher brothers.
Speaking to MPs and peers, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that both Britain and Germany had put divisions from the Brexit process behind them.
He said that both sides have decided "not to stay stuck in these feelings" while addressing Parliament on the second day of his state visit.
Quoting the Britpop band's famous song, he declared to both nations: "Don't Look Back in Anger".
The President later visited the V&A's David Bowie Centre to mark the iconic British musician's strong ties to Berlin.
Steinmeier said in the Royal Gallery on Thursday afternoon.
"I think that is typically British, keep calm and carry on - look ahead pragmatically, move on," Steinmeier said in the Royal Gallery on Thursday afternoon.
In another Oasis nod at the end of his speech, Steinmeier added: "Cool Britannia is alive! Our relations may have changed, but, my dear Britons, our love remains.
"So let us look not to the past, but rather together to the future."
On the first day of the visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted President Steinmeier and Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle and held a lavish dinner in their honour on Wednesday.
The two couples posed for a picture as they said their goodbyes, and the president turned to the King and said: "You were so generous, inviting us, the staying of the night - we had a good breakfast and a wonderful banquet yesterday."
His wife added: "It was really so wonderful - unbelievable," and the president echoed her thoughts, saying: "We will never forget it."
Held in the castle's imposing St George's Hall, the white-tie banquet featured many representatives from Germany's business, cultural and sporting contributors to UK life, from supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her filmmaker husband Sir Matthew Vaughn, to movie-score composer Hans Zimmer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse.
Guests dined on hot smoked trout with langoustines, Windsor partridge and baked Alaska with blackberry, vanilla and raspberry ice creams, washed down with fine wines.
As the Queen and president's wife said their goodbyes and kissed each other, Ms Budenbender said: "It was so wonderful, all the best."
Camilla replied "Hopefully see you again before too long - really lovely to see you again," and she looked over to the president and said: "I hope we'll meet again."
As he began to walk towards his car, the president turned and said to his hosts "Happy Christmas", and was waved off by the King and Queen.
Earlier the royal couple got into the festive spirit when they showed the German president and his wife Queen Victoria's winter wonderland sleigh.
Ms Elke Budenbender exclaimed "wow" when she saw it, touching the vivid red upholstery as they were told about the history of the sleigh, designed by Prince Albert in 1842 as a gift for his wife and restored six years ago.