Major 2024 study found no link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children

The health Secretary Wes Streeting (left) said today that the President's advice on paracetamol during pregnancy should be ignored. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The public has been urged to pay no attention to Donald Trump after he made comments linking paracetamol to autism.

The US president has been roundly criticised for ‘dangerous’ comments where he said the drug “is no good” and urged pregnant women to “fight like hell” to avoid taking it. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said today: “I’ve just got to be really clear about this: there is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None. "Don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine. In fact, don’t take even take my word for it, as a politician – listen to British doctors, British scientists, the NHS."

Read more: New rule for GPs after woman contacted doctors 20 times but they failed to spot deadly cancer Read more: Border Force officers use 'nous' to uncover £72million of cocaine hidden in machinery Meanwhile the UK’s medicines watchdog said: “There is no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children. “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed. Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy. “Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence.” In his White House announcement, Mr Trump said: “There are certain groups of people that don’t take vaccines and don’t take any pills, that have no autism.” Turning to US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr he asked: “Is that a correct statement?” Mr Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be notifying all US doctors with new guidance about paracetamol. “Ideally, you don’t take it at all, but if you have to, if you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it.”

President Trump (L), Acting Assistant Secretary for Health & Head of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps Dr. Dorothy Fink (R), and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (C) answer press questions. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images