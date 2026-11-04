For generations, families have put on their own displays and made an evening of it in the back garden. Those evenings are really special, no matter how impressive or modest the fireworks are.

I love big professional displays too – the people who put them on are enormously skilled and the results are spectacular. There’s no way a family setting off a handful of fireworks in the garden will compete with that, but the point is they organised something themselves and brought people together. And that's the part of Bonfire Night I'm concerned we could lose.

The government has recently been consulting on tighter fireworks regulations, including lower noise limits and restrictions on certain products available to the public. By the government's own estimate, that could affect roughly one third of consumer firework product types. The consultation closed earlier this month, and ministers haven't yet announced what they'll do. No one is proposing an outright ban on fireworks in back gardens, but reducing the range of fireworks people can buy inevitably changes what they can do at home.

Now, I know fireworks aren't everyone's idea of a good time. If you've got a dog terrified by sudden bangs, or you find loud noises particularly distressing, I can understand why you might dread Bonfire Night. There's no point telling people to stop worrying when they've got perfectly good reasons to be concerned.

But surely we can trust people to behave considerately without taking away everyone else's enjoyment? Simple things like telling your neighbours beforehand, choosing a sensible time, buying from a reputable retailer, and making sure you've actually got the space to use the fireworks safely can make all the difference.

What’s frustrating is how easily the behaviour of people who misuse fireworks gets muddled up with that of families who use them responsibly. Someone deliberately frightening people with fireworks or setting them off recklessly in the street isn't behaving like an ordinary customer enjoying Bonfire Night. Such behaviour is already illegal, and we should be enforcing the existing law.

The British Fireworks Association believes the current noise limit should remain unless there's convincing evidence that reducing it would make a meaningful difference. We want tougher action against illegal sales and dangerous misuse, better enforcement of existing laws and more public education. We're not saying nothing should change – just that changes ought to address the problems they're supposed to solve.

And we mustn’t forget the retailers – fireworks businesses have an extraordinarily short selling season. They buy their stock months in advance, and restrictions on legal products could leave them with goods they can no longer sell. Worse, if people can't find what they want through legitimate shops, some may turn to unregulated sellers instead, and I'm not sure who benefits from that.

And remember, this isn't only about Bonfire Night. Fireworks are part of Diwali, Lunar New Year and all sorts of other celebrations. Different traditions, certainly, but often the same simple pleasure of getting family and friends together.

Britain has plenty of organised entertainment. We can buy tickets, join a crowd and watch someone else put on a magnificent show. I'm all for it. But there's something to be said for making your own entertainment occasionally, even if it's only a few fireworks in the garden and everyone traipsing back inside afterwards for a cup of tea. By all means, let's enjoy the big public displays – I'll be watching them too. But Bonfire Night would be a poorer tradition if, little by little, watching became all we were expected to do.

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Steve Raper is the Chairman of the British Fireworks Association.

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