A train firm has warned customers not to try to take the train to the beach because they might get stranded due to the heatwave.

South Western Railway, which serves a number of popular coastal destinations in Dorset and Hampshire, including Bournemouth beach, told customers today that they should only travel to the seaside if it is "essential."

The operator previously urged passengers to restrict travel on Wednesday and Thursday to essential journeys, but extended this to include Friday as high temperatures remain.

SWR will continue using a reduced timetable on Friday, and services that do run are expected to be busier than usual.

Stuart Meek, chief operating officer for SWR and Network Rail Wessex, said: “We’re sorry that we must extend our advice to only travel if essential to Friday, on top of the advice to only travel if essential on Wednesday and Thursday.

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“We are working hard to keep customers who need to travel moving, but the extreme temperatures mean we have to run a reduced timetable and there may be further short-notice changes.

“While it might be tempting to head down to the beach to enjoy the sunshine, we strongly urge customers to heed our advice to avoid getting stranded.”

Heat-related issues that can affect the railway include buckled rails, sagging overhead electric wires and lineside fires.

Network Rail urged passengers to “only travel if absolutely necessary” if at least part of their journey is within the Met Office’s extreme heat red warning zone on Thursday, and amber warning zone on Friday.

Thursday’s red alert covers large parts of southern England and southern Wales.

Friday’s amber zone stretches from the South East to the North West and South Yorkshire. It does not cover Dorset and Hampshire’s coastal areas.

Steel rails can exceed 50C when the air temperature is 30C. Provisional figures suggest the temperature on Wednesday reached 36.1C in Gosport, Hampshire.

Jake Kelly, deputy chief executive of Network Rail, said: “We know how important it is for people to get where they need to be, but this spell of very hot weather will make journeys more challenging across the network.

“Very high temperatures, like we are seeing in Great Britain and across parts of Europe, put significant strain on the railway, so our priority is to keep passengers safe while keeping services running.

“We’re asking passengers to think carefully about their plans and only travel if it’s absolutely necessary in the areas most affected by the extremely high temperatures that are being recorded.”

Passengers who do need to travel are urged to plan ahead and carry a bottle of water.

Chiltern Railway is running fewer than half its usual services between Wednesday and Friday.

This affects London Marylebone services to and from Birmingham, Oxford and Aylesbury via Amersham.

The operator acknowledged “there may be significant delays and very busy conditions”.

Avanti West Coast has cut one train per hour on its Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester routes between Tuesday and Friday.

LNER, which runs services on the East Coast Main Line, told passengers “we strongly recommend that you do not travel” on Thursday or Friday, and those planning to take a train on Saturday should check for service updates.

Many operators have eased restrictions on tickets, meaning they can be refunded without a fee or used on alternative dates.

Meanwhile, the RAC said the number of call-outs it received for broken down vehicles on Wednesday was a fifth higher than usual.

RAC road safety spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “London, Essex, Kent and Sussex all saw the biggest increases in vehicles failing in the hot weather.

“Top faults included tyres – with blowouts more common in the heat as pressure in the rubber builds – batteries and overheated engines.

“Today is looking just as busy as temperatures climb even higher.

“As much of the country endures a further day of extreme heat, we cannot emphasise enough the dangers of breaking down in these conditions.

“Anyone who can delay non-essential trips until the weather starts to cool should do so.”