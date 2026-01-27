The Doomsday Clock is now the closest it has ever been to global annihilation than ever before.

The clock, which is set annually by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, was on Tuesday shifted four seconds forward, to 85 seconds to midnight.

In the clock’s 79-year history, this is the closest that it has come to midnight.

The Doomsday Clock was established by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a Chicago-based nonprofit, in 1947.

This was in the context of Cold War tensions between the US and the Soviet Union, with a constant fear of nuclear apocalypse.

Read more: ‘Continuing on the current path is a form of madness’ - Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever to midnight

Read more: World's largest nuclear reactor restarts for first time since Fukushima disaster