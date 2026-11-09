The increase coincides with warmer, drier springs, which experts suggest could have increased food supplies and foraging opportunities.

Dormice numbers down 59% since 2000 but recent upturn prompts ‘cautious’ hope. Picture: Clare Pengelly

By Ella Bennett

Hazel dormice have suffered declines of 59% since 2000, but an upturn in numbers in the past few years offers “cautious optimism” for the rare species, conservationists have said.

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A new report on the state of Britain’s dormice, published by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES), analyses data gathered by volunteers from hundreds of sites across England and Wales. It finds that hazel dormice – a species recognised as “vulnerable” to extinction in Britain – have declined 59.4% since the beginning of the century, an average fall of 3.5% a year. But while the last report in 2023 found the dormouse population had declined by 70% between 2000 and 2022, the latest analysis found it grew between 2020 and 2025 by almost 10%. The recent increase coincides with warmer, drier springs, which experts suggest could have increased food supplies and foraging opportunities for the tiny rodents and boosted breeding, while long-term conservation efforts – including dozens of reintroductions – could also be bearing fruit. Read more: How to keep pets safe on Bonfire Night Read more: Met Office issues weather warning amid ‘perfect recipe’ for fog

The dormouse population had declined by 70% between 2000 and 2022. Picture: Anna Pierlejewska

Conservationists welcomed the findings, but warned populations were still much lower than they were 25 years ago. And with loss, degradation and poor management of the woodland, scrub and hedgerows the dormice need to live, breed and move through the landscape, creating and reconnecting habitats is critical to their recovery, experts said. Ian White, dormouse and training officer at PTES, said: “Our findings offer grounds for cautious optimism for dormice, and although the recent upturn is welcome good news, we mustn’t lose sight of the bigger picture: populations remain almost 60% lower than they were in 2000. “This protected native species still faces significant challenges, and urgent, sustained conservation action is essential. “Creating more wooded, species-rich habitat is critical, as is reconnecting the woodlands, scrub and hedgerows that dormice rely on, to give the species the best possible chance of long-term, sustained recovery.” Mr White said he was “fairly optimistic” there were reasonable populations of dormice in scrub alongside roadsides and railway lines, with conservationists working with Highways England and Network Rail to ensure those areas were managed to improve habitat for the elusive mammals. He said that managing woods to create better habitat in woodland rides, with bramble banks and scrub, could help declining woodland birds, bats and butterflies as well as dormice. “If we can use dormice as a key species to promote this kind of activity to create these more extensive layers in woodlands, then fantastic,” he said.

Hazel dormice have suffered declines of 59% since 2000. Picture: Clare Pengelly

There are indications that the weather is playing a part in the dormice’s improved situation, with central England experiencing warmer, drier springs and summers between 2020 and 2025 than in the previous five years and spring 2025 being exceptionally hot and dry. The higher temperatures and lower rainfall may have increased the availability of fruit and flowers that the dormice eat, boosting their food options and helping them breed more successfully. Mr White said drier weather in 2025 might have allowed dormice to breed earlier and more successfully, and then an “absolutely bumper crop of food production in the autumn”, such as fruits, nuts and blackberries, helped more survive through their winter hibernation. Hazel dormice enter “torpor” – short periods in which they slow their metabolism to save energy – more when it is cold and wet, so it could mean warmer, drier weather allows them to allocate more energy to reproduction. The experts said the national dormouse monitoring programme data found sites where torpor was more common recorded few adult dormice and litters of young.