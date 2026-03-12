The family of grime star Dot Rotten, whose real name is Joseph Ellis-Stephenson, has paid tribute to the “inspiring” and “one of a kind” artist after his death at the age of 37.

The Brixton-born music producer, who was behind the songs Overload and Are You Not Entertained, died suddenly on March 8, according to a family statement.

The statement said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that the Ellis family formally announce the sudden passing of Joseph Ellis-Stephenson, known to many as music producer, artist and lyricist, Dot Rotten.

“From the age of three, Joseph’s interest in music was already apparent. Sat in the studio of his uncle Jason, Jo spent his visits listening, watching and learning as Jason wrote raps, mc’d, constructed, mixed and recorded rap tunes and showed him the art of a mixing desk.

“These sessions created the foundation of his music ideologies and his lifelong journey to perfect his craft."

