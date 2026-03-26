Shaine March was jailed after he murdered his pregnant girlfriend while out on license. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man who killed his pregnant girlfriend while on licence for a previous murder has been jailed for life after judges at the Court of Appeal ruled his sentence was “unduly lenient”.

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Shaine March was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years last October for the murder of Alana Odysseos, 32, whom he stabbed and slashed 23 times at her home in Walthamstow, east London, in July 2024. The 48-year-old had been released from prison on a life licence in 2013 after fatally stabbing Andre Drummond, 17, in the neck at a McDonald’s restaurant in Denmark Hill, south London, in January 2000. The Solicitor General referred his second life sentence to the Court of Appeal, with barristers telling a hearing on Thursday that March should have been given a whole life order. March also challenged the length of his sentence, with his barristers claiming it was “manifestly excessive”. In a ruling, Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mr Justice Cavanagh and Judge Alice Robinson, said: “The sentence was unduly lenient. Read more: Two men arrested over Jewish ambulance arson attack released on bail Read more: Ex-Man Utd star fined after speeding away from Premier League training ground

“We quash it, and we quash the minimum term order that the judge made, and substitute in its place a whole life order, which means that the offender will never be released.” After being told he would die behind bars, March, who watched Thursday’s proceedings via a videolink from HMP Belmarsh in London, addressed members of Ms Odysseos’ family in court and said: “I just want to say that I am sorry.” March’s trial at the Old Bailey heard that Ms Odysseos, who was in the early stages of pregnancy with her third child at the time of her death, knew about his murder conviction, with safeguarding checks made by probation services. March, of Surrey Quays, south-east London, admitted her murder on the seventh day of his trial after an expert no longer supported his defence of diminished responsibility. Tom Little KC, for the Solicitor General, told the Court of Appeal in written submissions that March and Ms Odysseos had been in a relationship for around four months, during which time March attacked her and stopped her from talking to family and friends. They also argued about her pregnancy, including in the hours before the murder on July 22 2024, with Ms Odysseos heard to say: “I don’t want to kill my baby.” She was later seen outside the property, clutching her right side. Bleeding from multiple stab wounds to her body, she pointed at the defendant standing nearby and shouted: “Shaine stabbed me, he stabbed me. Help, help.” March walked away as Ms Odysseos died on the ground outside her address despite the efforts of police and paramedics. She had suffered stab wounds to her chest, stomach, pelvis, shoulders, buttocks, right arm, thighs and lower legs. Before throwing his mobile phone in a drain, March recorded a voice note saying: “Mum, I just killed a woman, and I’m going back to jail.”

Karen Cronin mother of Alana Odysseos speaking to the media outside the Old Bailey, central London, after Shaine March was jailed for life with a minimum term of 42 years. Picture: Alamy