Voting just got more complicated for Alaskans after two candidates with the same name will be added to the ballot in the race for the Republican Senate: incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan, and his competition, Dan Sullivan.

Dan J. Sullivan announced he would be stepping up to the plate to challenge the incumbent Senator by the same name last Friday.

In a statement, the former educator and U.S. Forest Service employee challenger said: "For too long, Senator Sullivan has failed to put Alaska first”, adding that he wants to restore accountability and public service to US politics.

Although he doesn’t have any political experience, Dan J. Sullivan does pose yet another threat to the incumbent Senator, who is already up against the challenge of former Alaskan representative, Democrat Mary Peltola.

The unusual coincidence has been met with more than raised eyebrows from some, including Republicans who have accused Democrats like Peltola of using Dan J. Sullivan as a plant to throw the election.

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