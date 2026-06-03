Double trouble: Democrats accused of ‘planting’ Alaskan candidate after Senator Dan Sullivan forced to run against rival - also named Dan Sullivan
Two candidates on the ballot for the Alaskan Republican Senate are called Dan Sullivan, in a move which has caused tension between Republicans and Democrats
Voting just got more complicated for Alaskans after two candidates with the same name will be added to the ballot in the race for the Republican Senate: incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan, and his competition, Dan Sullivan.
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Dan J. Sullivan announced he would be stepping up to the plate to challenge the incumbent Senator by the same name last Friday.
In a statement, the former educator and U.S. Forest Service employee challenger said: "For too long, Senator Sullivan has failed to put Alaska first”, adding that he wants to restore accountability and public service to US politics.
Although he doesn’t have any political experience, Dan J. Sullivan does pose yet another threat to the incumbent Senator, who is already up against the challenge of former Alaskan representative, Democrat Mary Peltola.
The unusual coincidence has been met with more than raised eyebrows from some, including Republicans who have accused Democrats like Peltola of using Dan J. Sullivan as a plant to throw the election.
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NEW: Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan is now being challenged by a second Dan Sullivan in the Senate race. pic.twitter.com/FI2bCu4khT— Polymarket (@Polymarket) May 31, 2026
Nick Puglia, a regional press secretary for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told the Anchorage Daily News: “Mary Peltola and Chuck Schumer know they can’t beat Senator Sullivan on his record, so they’re resorting to deceitful political manoeuvres that attempt to trick Alaskans and buy a seat”.
Harry Child, spokesperson for Peltola’s campaign, rejected claims that the Democrats had any involvement in Dan J. Sullivan running for office, the paper reported.
Speaking to the New York Times, Child said, “It doesn’t matter who else is on the ballot. Mary is going to win by building a broad coalition of Alaskans ready to take on the rigged system and put Alaska first.”
Several local Alaskan politicians have agreed that the introduction of the second Dan to the race was intended to confuse voters.
Gary Stevens, the Republican president of the Alaska Senate, told the New York Times that he thought it “pretty unlikely” that Dan. J Sullivan was introduced as a tactic, but acknowledged that it could end up confusing voters.
According to Alaskan election rules, if two candidates with the same name are present on a ballot, middle initials will be included in the interests of avoiding confusion.