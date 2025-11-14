Hiking the highest council tax rates while slashing those in lower band properties could raise £3 billion for the public purse, according to a think tank known to be influential on the Government’s thinking.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has recommended a 100% rise in council tax for those in the most expensive, band H homes, likely to be worth more than £1.5 million.

Rates on band F and G homes should also be raised by 50%, the IPPR said, while those in the cheapest council tax bands should have their tax bills slashed.

The overhaul could generate nearly £4 billion, the research claimed, £1 billion of which could be ploughed back into saving an average of £45 for the 80% of households with homes in the cheaper A to D bands.

The think tank added that this would rebalance the tax, which it said has become unfairly weighted, with those living in smaller, cheaper homes on average paying a larger amount proportionally.

It gave the example of residents in Kensington, west London, who on average pay less in council tax than people in Blackpool, while owning more expensive homes.