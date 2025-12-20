Hundreds of cars have been left stuck at the port of Dover after an IT error at French border control caused chaos on the busiest travel day of the year.

Taking to X, the Port of Dover warned delays are expected to continue throughout the day.

But hundreds of cars have been left queuing at Dover this morning in the wake of an IT error on the French side of the Channel.

As many as 25 million cars are expected to hit the roads today, as Brits head home ahead of Christmas.

#TrafficUpdate at #PortofDover . French IT issues are currently worsening, resulting in slower processing times. Current processing time is approximately 60 minutes in the Buffer Zone, and approach roads are very busy. TAP remains in place for freight traffic. The check-in plaza… pic.twitter.com/jLmalWBKqW

It wrote: 'Earlier IT issues we experienced at the border have now been resolved.

“Our teams are working hard to help everyone on their way this morning, but things may be slower for the next few hours.

“We're sorry for any delays. If you miss your booked sailing, your ferry operator will place you on the next available crossing.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

One traveller warned families to stay away from the port amid delays.

“Horrible experience at Port of Dover this morning. Absolute chaos,” the disgruntled holidaymaker said on X.

“Traffic at a standstill for an hour. Worst start to holiday imaginable. Just missed our boat. Still stuck. Kids in car.

“Don't travel via Dover Port if you can avoid it.”

Another added: “What a mess getting to Dover has been this week. I think it is 3 serious accident in Operation Bock leading to traffic jams and closure and now this.”

The AA has predicted the upward trend of people going away for Christmas will continue, with 24.4 million cars expected on UK roads on Friday afternoon as schools close for the holidays.

Heavy rain is expected throughout the weekend, potentially causing delays on the roads.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “There are still signs that the weather is going to change fairly significantly by Christmas Day, which of course is now just a week away.

“But up until then, unfortunately, it’s more of the same – more of the same Atlantic-driven weather fronts coming in, weather fronts coming in from the west.”

The drier, more settled conditions are expected to last through the run-up to the new year, with some areas likely to see overnight frost and fog.