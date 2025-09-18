Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer welcome President Donald Trump Chequers. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump met with Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers today where he is set to drop ‘truth bombs’ on the Prime Minister on the final day of his trip to the UK.

The US president's State Visit today turns to politics after a first day focused on a royal charm offensive at Windsor Castle. The sacking of US ambassador Lord Mandelson over links to Jeffrey Epstein, free speech and the situation in Gaza could all be flashpoints of discussion between the pair.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump pictured side-by-side at Chequers ahead of their talks. Picture: Getty

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Victoria greet US President Donald Trump at Chequers. Picture: Getty

With the UK set to recognise a Palestinian state within days, divisions over Israel’s actions in Gaza could be exposed. The sacking of Lord Mandelson over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein could also cast a shadow over the event, not least because Mr Trump was also close to the paedophile financier, although the president fell out with him before his conviction in 2009.

Keir Starmer and Donald Trump sit down for a bilateral meeting at Chequer. Picture: Getty

The extent of US support for Ukraine and the pressure Mr Trump could apply to Vladimir Putin could also feature. And a promised deal to eliminate tariffs on imports to the US of UK steel has failed to materialise, although the 25% rate on British metal is half that of other countries. The Prime Minister will hope to keep the focus of the visit on an influx of American investment into the UK. Overnight, Sir Keir announced the prospect of some £150 billion flowing into the UK from big US companies such as Blackstone and Palantir.

Trump disembarks from the Marine One helicopter after arriving at Chequers. Picture: Getty

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will host a business reception in Downing Street for bosses at top US and UK financial firms, including BlackRock, Barclays and Blackstone in a bid to highlight transatlantic economic co-operation. As Sir Keir and Mr Trump meet at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s estate in Buckinghamshire, they will sign a technology prosperity deal, touted as offering major investment by US tech firms in Britain, that will help to develop its AI capabilities. The Prime Minister will present the US leader with a bespoke ministerial red box styled to take back to the White House, as well as showing him items from the Churchill archives. The two men will also meet investors including bosses from GSK, Microsoft and Rolls-Royce while Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will also have face-to-face talks. Questions have, however, begun to arise over what US companies may want in return, with suggestions a tax on digital services, which largely impacts on US companies, could be reduced or eliminated. On Wednesday evening, Mr Trump was the guest of honour at a lavish state banquet in Windsor Castle, hosted by the King. There he paid a heartfelt tribute to America’s relationship with the UK, saying the word “special does not begin to do it justice”, and claimed the nations were “two notes in one chord”. Among those at the banquet were the chiefs of major US firms, including big names from the tech world Sam Altman of OpenAI, Tim Cook of Apple, and Jensen Huang, the founder of Nvidia. Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was also present, despite being sued by the US president over a report linking him to Epstein.