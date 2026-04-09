Jasveen Sangha received a prison sentence of 15 years on Wednesday after admitting to supplying the ketamine linked to the Friends star's death

Jasveen Sangha, the British-born drug dealer known in court as the “Ketamine Queen”, has been jailed for 15 years after admitting to supplying the ketamine linked to Matthew Perry’s death. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Jasveen Sangha, the British-born drug dealer known in court as the “Ketamine Queen”, has been jailed for 15 years after admitting to supplying the ketamine linked to Matthew Perry’s death.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home in October 2023. Picture: Getty

Friends and former acquaintances described her as sociable, ambitious and drawn to status, designer clothes and celebrity circles. However, after returning to Los Angeles in her late 20s and opening a nail salon called Stiletto Nail Bar, Sangha became a familiar face in the Hollywood party scene – where ketamine was widely used. Sangha became part of a friends group known as the “Kitties”, who threw parties attended by celebrities. The group reportedly took their name from its aural similarity to 'ketamine'. Tony Marquez, a close friend of Sangha’s from her time in Hollywood, said the parties "always involved ketamine". Prosecutors said her world increasingly overlapped with drug dealing, and that Sangha went on to run a supply operation serving wealthy clients in Los Angeles. When police raided her home in March 2024, they found about 79 vials of ketamine, pills containing methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms and prescription drugs.

Police found 79 vials of ketamine and a stash of other drugs when they raided Sangha’s home in March 2024. Picture: US District Court

While Bill Bodner, a retired Drug Enforcement Administration agent whose office led the investigation into Perry’s death, told The Telegraph Sangha "was running a somewhat large drug trafficking operation catering to the Hollywood elite", Marquez described the stash as merely enough to cover "two weekends of partying at a big event". Marquez added: “She was never a kingpin. She was never a big dealer." Prosecutors said Sangha had been dealing drugs for at least four years before Perry’s death, alleging she supplied ketamine to 33-year-old Cody McLaury, who died of an overdose in 2019. Although she was not charged over McLaury’s death, prosecutors have linked it to her drug supply. McLaury’s autopsy report states that he died of a cocktail of drugs, including ketamine, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Drug dealer Jasveen Sangha has been sentenced to 15 years. Picture: iMDB