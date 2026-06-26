Downing Street has said it is “very concerning” that an American fighter pilot was able to avoid a trial under English law for strangling a woman in Cambridge.

He said the Government was “going to look really carefully at what’s happened here, and we must stress that we’re still establishing the facts”.

He said: “This is clearly a deeply distressing case, our thoughts are with the victim. She’s shown incredible bravery not only in her initial report to police, but also in coming forward to speak to the media to help get justice for others.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman questioned why the case never reached the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service).

Mr Wulfson’s victim Sarah Steele said she was treated “incredibly aggressively” by the pilot’s defence team and felt like she was the one on trial.

As first reported by the Guardian, the case was not investigated by the local police and was instead handed to the US military.

Captain Jacob Wulfson was tried at a court martial on a US airbase despite his alleged crime taking place while he was off-duty.

“But of course this is very concerning that a case like this never reached the CPS, but was investigated by US airbase police and heard in front of an all-male panel of air force officers.”

Justice minister Jake Richards earlier described the case as “really serious” and said there are “issues” around the military courts system.

He said: “It’s a really serious case. It’s very good that it’s being raised by yourselves and others.

“I’m going to take it away back to the Ministry of Justice and make sure that we are looking into the details of this later.”

He added: “There are issues around military courts, whether that is in America or indeed our own, and how that interplays with our criminal courts and our civil courts. That’s always an area that we look at.”

He said there should be a “really thorough and objective look at this case”.

Ms Steele, an academic, met Cpt Wulfson on a dating app and eventually arranged to meet at his flat while he was working at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

She left his flat the next morning feeling that something was wrong, later accusing him of non-consensual sex, drugging and strangling her, the Guardian reported.

He was charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual contact, and was ultimately found guilty of strangulation, but acquitted of the other charges.

The judge in the court martial was a US air force colonel and the jury was a panel of eight air force officers.

Some British terms had to be explained to the panel, and Cpt Wulfson’s “enemies killed in action count” as an F-35 pilot was used as mitigation for his sentence, the newspaper said.

Speaking about the trial, Ms Steele said: “It was a very difficult system to be in, and at times I was treated incredibly aggressively, and I felt like I was on trial, and it became a character assassination.

“People are attacking you with assertions that are trying to undermine, say that you’re lying, say that you’re a problem, say that you’re all manner of evil things and that you’re creating this, and you’ve got to wade through that staring in the face of the accused.”

Ms Steele’s case would likely have been tried at a crown court had it been handled by the CPS.

The court martial handed Cpt Wulfson a sentence of six months at a correctional facility at RAF Lakenheath.

Calling for clearer guidance on who should prosecute such cases, she said: “I think it’s really important that for the interests of justice and for the rights of victims, that we have clear framework discussion around this.”

There are around 12 active US air force bases across the UK.

The US military justice system has a distinct legal framework and is separate from British civilian courts.