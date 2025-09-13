The Foreign Office was allegedly sent the emails and passed them to Downing Street on Tuesday - before Sir Keir Starmer defended Mandelson at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday.

Sir Keir Starmer defended sacked US ambassador Lord Mandelson after Downing Street and the Foreign Office were shown damning emails between the diplomat and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Sir Keir Starmer defended sacked US ambassador Lord Mandelson after Downing Street and the Foreign Office were shown damning emails between the diplomat and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, reports claim.

Lord Mandelson's message to Epstein in the notorious 'birthday book' is 10 pages long and included several photos. Picture: US House Oversight Committee

The allegations, published in The Times, is likely to fuel criticism of Sir Keir's judgement in appointing Lord Mandelson, as well as that of his key aide Morgan McSweeney, an ally of the sacked ambassador who pushed for him to be offered the role. The row over Mandelson could also rumble on further as he is understood to remain a government employee after refusing to resign - meaning that a damaging HR process could be needed to remove him entirely. Whitehall sources told the Times the Government may be forced to prove that Lord Mandelson materially misled ministers and officials to avoid paying him a 'substantial' taxpayer-funded payout. One Labour backbencher suggested the Mandelson scandal could be "terminal" for Downing Street Chief of Staff, Mr McSweeney, but could also prove a serious problem for the Prime Minister. They said: "I think Morgan McSweeney runs the show, and Keir just enables it and makes very bad decisions. I’m not sure how long this can continue though." Another also suggested that problems in Number 10 went beyond the chief of staff. They said: "Even a Morgan problem is ultimately a Keir problem." Downing Street said on Friday that the Prime Minister still had confidence in Mr McSweeney’s judgement. "Of course the Prime Minister has confidence in his top team," a No 10 spokesman said.

Starmer not ‘up to the job’, Labour MP says after Mandelson scandal. Picture: Getty

The sacking of Mandelson followed the resignation of Starmer's deputy Angela Rayner in what has been a chaotic return to Westminster following the summer recess. Clive Lewis became the first Labour MP to openly question Sir Keir's future in the top job on Friday. The MP for Norwich South said his fellow Labour MPs were feeling "concerned, slightly downtrodden, a little bit browbeaten" and that there was a "very dangerous atmosphere" in the parliamentary Labour party. He told reporters: "You see a Labour Prime Minister who feels that he's lost control within the first year. "This isn't navel-gazing. This is me thinking about my constituents, this country, and the fact that the person who is eight points ahead of us is Nigel Farage. That terrifies me. It terrifies my constituents, and it terrifies a lot of people in this country. "We don't have the luxury of carrying on this way with someone who I think increasingly, I'm sorry to say, just doesn't seem up to the job."

Clive Lewis became the first Labour MP to openly question Sir Keir's future in the top job on Friday. Picture: Getty

Dame Emily Thornberry has asked what security concerns were raised during the process, if the Foreign Office felt they represented a "potential barrier" to Lord Mandelson’s appointment and whether any conditions were imposed on his remit as ambassador. Picture: Alamy