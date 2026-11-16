The UK's Rwanda deportation plan introduced under the Conservatives was axed by Sir Keir Starmer immediately after he became Prime Minister.

Migrants board a boat set to cross the Channel to the UK. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Downing Street has not ruled out the UK joining the European Union’s pilot scheme to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda.

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Several EU countries are reportedly set to announce a deal to send rejected asylum seekers to the east African country. The Government will watch the scheme “with interest” as part of efforts to find “innovative approaches” to curb illegal migration, No 10 said. The scandal-hit Rwanda deportation plan introduced under the Conservatives was axed by Sir Keir Starmer immediately after he became Prime Minister. It cost Britain £700 million despite only four volunteers being sent to Kigali, then-home secretary Yvette Cooper said, as she branded the policy the “most shocking waste of taxpayer money I have ever seen”. But the new EU pilot is said to differ from the Tory plan because it will only apply to asylum seekers who have exhausted all of their options, rather than all asylum seekers who arrive. Read more: Angela Rayner has ‘changed our lives forever’, Piddington resident tells LBC, after permission granted for huge asylum camp in Oxfordshire Read more: Thousands of migrants arrive at Canary Islands in days - after Spain declared emergency

Andy Burnhamis is set to make a major speech on foreign policy. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Asked about the scheme, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’ve seen the reports on this. Obviously, it’s for the EU to make any announcements. I’m not going to get ahead of that. “More broadly, though, you’ve got our position. The UK, like other European countries, is exploring innovative approaches to tackle illegal migration, including returns hubs, and will continue working with international partners to strengthen returns, remove those with no right to be here and restore control to our borders.” Asked to rule out the UK joining the plan, he said: “The UK, like other European countries, is exploring innovative approaches, including return hubs to tackle illegal migration. “The public wants us to do whatever we can to deal with illegal immigration. We’ve made progress, as you know, on small boat crossings, but we’ve got further to go. “So we’re considering our next steps, and we’ll keep those developments under review. “We’ll watch that with interest, learning from what went on in the past.”