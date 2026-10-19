Downing Street hits back at Pete Hegseth for downplaying UK's role in Afghanistan
No10 said the US Secretary of State for Defence was 'wrong' when he said just one or two nations were fighting
Downing Street has hit back at the US after Pete Hegseth downplayed the UK and Nato's role in the war in Afghanistan.
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No10 said the US Secretary of State for Defence was "wrong" when he said just one or two nations took part in combat operations.
It comes after the US vice President JD Vance sparked a similar row after his comments about Nato allies in March.
And Donald Trump apologised and clarified comments he made after a backlash, when he questioned NATO's reliability, and said they'd stayed away from front lines.
Mr Hegseth, who served as a captain himself in Afghanistan, was speaking to new army recruits at the University of Tennessee on Saturday.
He questioned whether NATO allies had meaningfully participated in combat operations, saying: “I was a captain in Afghanistan and we would go to the headquarters in Kabul and there would be 50 flags at the headquarters.
“It was a beautiful thing to see, 50 different countries contributing to the Nato alliance and the [International Security Assistance Force] mission there. Except there were maybe five that contributed, it was actually closer to one or two that by the end were actually involved in kinetic operations."
And he joked about the alliance’s International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission, saying: “The ISAF patch, we would joke, meant ‘I Saw Americans Fighting,’”
It comes just after the Secretary of State's meeting with UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting last week in Washington.
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Today Downing Street hit back forcefully against his comments, and insisted he was "wrong" to say so.
The PM's spokesperson said: "The facts speak for themselves with the UK’s contributions to Afghanistan.
"Thousands of British and allied families made huge sacrifices to play their significant part in that war and uphold our values.
“More than 450 British personnel never returned, and their sacrifice and that of other Nato forces, was made in the service if collective security and in response to an attack on our ally.
"Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. It is wrong to diminish their role.
"America is one of our closest partners. The special relationship has held for many decades. But on this issue the facts speak for themselves."
And Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded by reminding the American official of the many Polish casualties during the mission.
He wrote on social media: “Tell that, Mr @SecWar, to the families of 44 Polish soldiers who died securing the tough Ghazni province,” Sikorski wrote on X on Sunday.
Britain was just one of a total of 51 countries which contributed troops to the NATO-led force during the war with Afghanistan, with up to 80 countries providing military or logistical support.