Downing Street has hit back at the US after Pete Hegseth downplayed the UK and Nato's role in the war in Afghanistan.

No10 said the US Secretary of State for Defence was "wrong" when he said just one or two nations took part in combat operations.

It comes after the US vice President JD Vance sparked a similar row after his comments about Nato allies in March.

And Donald Trump apologised and clarified comments he made after a backlash, when he questioned NATO's reliability, and said they'd stayed away from front lines.

Mr Hegseth, who served as a captain himself in Afghanistan, was speaking to new army recruits at the University of Tennessee on Saturday.

He questioned whether NATO allies had meaningfully participated in combat operations, saying: “I was a captain in Afghanistan and we would go to the headquarters in Kabul and there would be 50 flags at the headquarters.

“It was a beautiful thing to see, 50 different countries contributing to the Nato alliance and the [International Security Assistance Force] mission there. Except there were maybe five that contributed, it was actually closer to one or two that by the end were actually involved in kinetic operations."

And he joked about the alliance’s International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) mission, saying: “The ISAF patch, we would joke, meant ‘I Saw Americans Fighting,’”

It comes just after the Secretary of State's meeting with UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting last week in Washington.

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