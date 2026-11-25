Max Balegde, who was invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities, filmed himself mouthing the words to a viral meme song.

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By Alice Padgett

Bridget Phillipson has defended the Government working with social media influencers, but admitted a now-deleted video filmed outside Downing Street containing explicit language was "totally unacceptable".

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A bloke doing a Nazi salute while mouthing “Bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets” outside No10.



£3tn debt. £3tn debt. £3tn debt. https://t.co/NkuWB6GGx6 — Joe Shalam (@JoeShalam) November 23, 2026

The controversial video was met with criticism and has since been taken down by the TikTok star. No Downing Street staff were involved in the filming of the video, a spokesperson for Number 10 previously said, adding: "Content creators are responsible for what they post". They went on to say that it is "right they chose to take down the content", and described the video as "clearly not acceptable". Ms Phillipson said she hoped Number 10 had not endorsed the content, adding: “I very much hope that isn’t the case.” However, she defended the broader use of influencers by Government, arguing ministers must communicate through the platforms where people - especially younger audiences - consume news and information. “I think it’s right that we meet people where they are,” she said.

Max Balegde at a TV premiere in June. Picture: Bang Media International/Alamy

Ms Phillipson said this should complement, rather than replace, interviews with traditional broadcasters and scrutiny from journalists. “It’s not one or the other,” she said. “I think it has to be, you know, both.” Bomboclaat is a Jamaican Patois profanity which is widely regarded as highly offensive and can be used as an insult similar to 'motherf*****'. It derives from a term for a used sanitary towel. Chicken nuggets can be interpreted as a derogatory term for white people. The video has been criticised by safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur on LBC. Ms Kaur, whose responsibilities include tackling violence against women and girls, said: “Would I use that language? Absolutely not.