'It shouldn't have happened': Bridget Phillipson defends No10's use of influencers but admits she 'can't justify' government liking now-deleted video
Max Balegde, who was invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities, filmed himself mouthing the words to a viral meme song.
WARNING - This story contains language that some readers may find offensive
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Bridget Phillipson has defended the Government working with social media influencers, but admitted a now-deleted video filmed outside Downing Street containing explicit language was "totally unacceptable".
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The Minister for Women and Equalities said she could not justify comments made by an influencer whose video was recorded outside Number 10, after it emerged the Government’s official account had previously liked the post.
“I think it’s totally unacceptable,” Ms Phillipson told LBC.
Asked why the influencer had been filmed outside Downing Street, she said: “We can’t control what people will do, but I’m glad he’s taken it down because I’m not going to justify it and I don’t like that kind of language.”
Max Balegde, who was invited to Downing Street as part of an effort by Prime Minister Andy Burnham to engage with online celebrities, filmed himself mouthing the words “bomboclaat pu**ywagon chicken nuggets”, a viral meme song.
Read More: Minister defends Burnham over Downing Street 'influencer circus' - but condemns 'offensive' clip filmed on steps of No10
Read More: Burnham faces criticism over ‘cringe-worthy’ interview with TikTok influencer
A bloke doing a Nazi salute while mouthing “Bomboclaat pussywagon chicken nuggets” outside No10.— Joe Shalam (@JoeShalam) November 23, 2026
£3tn debt. £3tn debt. £3tn debt. https://t.co/NkuWB6GGx6
The controversial video was met with criticism and has since been taken down by the TikTok star.
No Downing Street staff were involved in the filming of the video, a spokesperson for Number 10 previously said, adding: "Content creators are responsible for what they post".
They went on to say that it is "right they chose to take down the content", and described the video as "clearly not acceptable".
Ms Phillipson said she hoped Number 10 had not endorsed the content, adding: “I very much hope that isn’t the case.”
However, she defended the broader use of influencers by Government, arguing ministers must communicate through the platforms where people - especially younger audiences - consume news and information.
“I think it’s right that we meet people where they are,” she said.
Ms Phillipson said this should complement, rather than replace, interviews with traditional broadcasters and scrutiny from journalists.
“It’s not one or the other,” she said. “I think it has to be, you know, both.”
Bomboclaat is a Jamaican Patois profanity which is widely regarded as highly offensive and can be used as an insult similar to 'motherf*****'. It derives from a term for a used sanitary towel.
Chicken nuggets can be interpreted as a derogatory term for white people.
The video has been criticised by safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur on LBC.
Ms Kaur, whose responsibilities include tackling violence against women and girls, said: “Would I use that language? Absolutely not.
"Do I want to hear that kind of language anywhere, wherever it is? No, I don’t."
But on LBC she defended Mr Burnham’s engagement with TikTok influencers.
“I think it’s right that the Prime Minister talks to lots of different people and lots of different media outlets,” she said.
“I’m sure you wouldn’t want me saying that I can control, or the Prime Minister should control, what broadcasters say outside No 10.”
Max, from Darwin in Lancashire, was among a number of TikTok influencers invited to a 'creator reception' hosted by the prime minister earlier this month as Labour sought to boost its appeal among younger voters.
Sharing the clip online, he wrote: "Just hosted an event at 10 Downing Street and this was the only thing I could think to make in front of the door. What an honour to be asked to introduce the Prime Minister."