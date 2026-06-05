The US Vice-President said the response to Henry's death should be "righteous anger”

Downing Street has hit back after US Vice President JD Vance blamed the murder of British student Henry Nowak on a "mass invasion of migrants". Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Downing Street has hit back after US Vice President JD Vance blamed the murder of British student Henry Nowak on a "mass invasion of migrants".

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Henry was killed in Southampton in December. Picture: Handout

“The Nowak family are grieving after Henry’s horrific murder. They have said they do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. We should be respecting their wishes. “Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country.” Vance said on Friday: "Henry Nowak died the same way a civilisation dies, abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. "His murder is as tragic as it is enraging.

"He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it." Vance added: "Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. "Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response – the only response – is righteous anger. "One of the most important things the Trump administration has proven to the world is that stopping the flow of mass migration and defending national sovereignty is a matter of political will and leadership. Anything else is an excuse."

Mark Nowak and Katie Woodcock, the father and stepmother of Henry Nowak, leaving number 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

"It is because we love the West that we want to preserve it. We love our civilization. We love our country. We love our children. "And nobody—nobody—should ever die the way that Henry Nowak died. May God comfort those who loved him, and may God rest his soul." Henry's family earlier called for "common sense" after his death sparked a political row and an evening of protests in Southampton earlier this week. His father Mark and stepmother Katie, and sister met with Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday which the Prime Minister described as a "profoundly humbling" experience.