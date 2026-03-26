Downing Street never contacted the Metropolitan Police regarding Morgan McSweeney's stolen mobile phone, reports say. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Downing Street never contacted the Metropolitan Police regarding Morgan McSweeney's stolen mobile phone, reports say.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to the Telegraph, the former Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister's phone was never brought up with the Met after it was allegedly stolen on October 20. The theft has become the subject of political intrigue after messages between Mr McSweeney and former Ambassador to the US, Lord Mandelson, were reportedly lost with the device. The messages were ordered to be handed over to Parliament and released after Mandelson was sacked over his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The latest revelations come after it was reported that Mr McSweeney did not disclose his occupation to police, leaving them apparently unaware that the Government-issued mobile could contain sensitive material.

Scotland Yard took the unusual step of releasing the 999 call transcript from October 20 as it deflects criticism over how it handled the theft of Mr McSweeney's phone. The Metropolitan Police, which wrongly recorded the theft as having taken place in east London rather than Westminster, stressed officers and staff did not know the caller’s job or the sensitivity of the material that would have been saved on his phone at the time. In the course of the call, McSweeney, who resigned from government earlier this year, gave his name, a personal email address and a home address outside London, and he says the device is a Government phone and that he has called his office to get it tracked. He then wrongly gives the location as Belgrave Street, which is in Tower Hamlets, rather than Belgrave Road in Westminster, during the call on October 20 last year. The error, uncovered when the Met was responding to a media query about the case, meant officers checked the wrong CCTV and concluded there were no realistic lines of inquiry to follow. This is now being reviewed.

McSweeney's 999 call “Call handler: Have you got a tracker on the phone at all? “Caller: I do. It’s a Government phone.” Later, the document says: “Call handler: So what time did he actually snatch the phone? “Caller: About two minutes before I rung you and I chased, and then I rang my office to get the phone tracked and then I rang you.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the loss of messages was a “cock-up rather than conspiracy”, while Downing Street was keen to emphasise that the phone theft happened “months before” MPs compelled the Government to release correspondence related to Lord Mandelson’s appointment as the UK’s ambassador to the US. MPs moved in February to force the publication of tens of thousands of documents amid questions over what was known about the peer’s links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein before he was handed the Washington job. Mr McSweeney quit Downing Street last month, with many having blamed him for pushing the appointment.