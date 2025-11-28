In a shocking letter to MPs on Friday, OBR chairman Richard Hughes said Ms Reeves had known the government's books were much healthier then first thought since September 17.

By Frankie Elliott

Rachel Reeves did not lie to the public about the state of the UK economy before she unleashed her £30billion tax raid in the Budget this week, Downing Street has said.

The Chancellor had repeatedly talked down the state of the nation's finances in the build up to her fiscal statement on Wednesday. She placed the blame on Brexit, Tory austerity and Donald Trump for a downgrade to the UK's predicted economic productivity, which would therefore make it harder to meet her own spending rules.

But Ms Reeves failed to mention the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast of higher wages, which would offset the downgrade and help her to meet the rules. In a shocking letter to MPs on Friday, OBR chairman Richard Hughes said Ms Reeves had known the government's books were much healthier then first thought since September 17. In fact, the Chancellor was meeting both her fiscal rules already, with a £4 billion headroom to spare. Despite this, Reeves gave a rare pre-Budget speech in Downing Street to gloomily warn the UK's productivity was weaker "than previously thought" and that "has consequences for the public finances too, in lower tax receipts." This speech fuelled speculation she would launch another tax hike assault to meet her self-imposed regulations. In her Downing Street press conference, she said: "It is already clear that the productivity performance…is weaker than previously thought. "What I want people to understand ahead of that Budget, is the circumstances we face." In Wednesday's budget, Reeves delivered a fiscal package containing £26 billion in tax rises, including freezing income tax thresholds for a further three years, dragging more people into higher tax bands over time.

