Downing Street has declined to say how much it cost for the plane carrying Andy Burnham and UK delegates to a Commonwealth leaders’ summit to stop in Manchester to pick him up.

He was collected from Manchester around half-an-hour later, where the Government plane was grounded for around an hour before setting off again via Canada for a refuelling stop.

The flight took off from London Stansted at around 6am for Antigua and Barbuda without Mr Burnham on board.

Read More: Burnham heads to Commonwealth summit after opening door to slavery apology

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The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister’s travel arrangements are made on the basis of security, operational requirements, and value for money for the taxpayer.

“The Prime Minister’s travel arrangements reflect where he was carrying out official government business at the end of last week.

“As you know, he spent the day in Scotland on Friday, returned to Manchester to work from Number 10 North on Friday evening. In terms of costs, travel costs will be published in the usual way.”

Mr Burnham is due to land in St John’s later on Monday before attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, after saying he was open to calls for a formal British apology for the UK’s role in the slave trade.

He expressed his “sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering of so many millions”, but, in keeping with his predecessors, rejected calls for financial compensation.

He wrote in The Guardian: “We are offering a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

“Listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state will form an important part of this process and I am open to them.”

The King arrived in the Caribbean nation on Friday before his Tuesday summit opening address, which will receive heightened interest after the Prime Minister’s intervention.

But Charles, who as head of state is above party politics, is not expected to offer an apology or reference the change in Government policy.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said Mr Burnham “wants to strengthen the Commonwealth as a family of nations with shared values that can support growth around the world through trade and economic collaboration”.

The Foreign Office will lead work on the “international component of the structured dialogue”, which could include talks on debt relief.

The spokesman said: “The Prime Minister, like his predecessors, has expressed his sorrow and regret for the pain and suffering caused by the transatlantic slave trade and recognised the way it still shapes our world today.

“That is distinct from a formal apology.

“We’re opening a structured dialogue with those affected by the transatlantic slave trade and listening to calls for a formal apology on behalf of the British state. That will form an important part of that process.

“We think it’s right that a formal apology is discussed properly with the countries and communities most affected, rather than simply deciding unilaterally what form it should take.

“An apology of this significance should be informed by the people and countries most affected, as they’re asked for.”